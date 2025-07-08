Western Dressage Association of America and Pivo Announce Strategic Partnership to Empower Riders Through Video-Based Training

[San Jose, CA] — [July 8, 2025] — The Western Dressage Association of America (WDAA) and Pivo, the global leader in AI-powered video technology for equestrians, are proud to announce a new partnership designed to expand access to modern training tools for Western dressage riders of all levels.

As the sport of Western Dressage continues to grow—driven in part by WDAA’s dynamic online competition platform—so does the need for accessible, affordable, and intelligent video solutions. Recognizing this evolution, WDAA has partnered with Pivo to bring its members best-in-class video technology that supports training, performance, and rider confidence.

“WDAA is delighted to welcome Pivo as a sponsor and partner. With Western Dressage enthusiasts spanning the globe, Pivo is enabling a new era of connectivity and learning,” said Diana Swanson, Executive Director of the Western Dressage Association of America. “Trainers can now provide real-time instruction to students in different countries, thanks to Pivo’s innovative technology. Riders can effortlessly record their tests and participate in online competitions, making Pivo a true game changer for WDAA.”

“WDAA and Pivo are a great fit because many of our riders enjoy participating in online shows but don’t always have someone to video their tests,” said Cindy Butler, President of the WDAA. “We also have a large number of members who take lessons remotely. Pivo products can be used solo, which makes them ideal for our community. And thanks to this partnership, WDAA members will receive discounts on Pivo products. It’s like we were made for each other!”

Pivo’s equestrian-focused smart pod transforms a rider’s smartphone into a 360° hands-free training partner, automatically tracking horse and rider with precision AI. It’s the only consumer-first video recording product built specifically for equestrians that is simple to use, easy to set up, and affordably priced—making it both scalable and accessible to all levels of riders.

Now trusted by over 200,000 equestrians globally, Pivo empowers riders to record training sessions, submit video entries, and connect with coaches from anywhere, at any time.

Pivo is the Official Training Technology Partner of both the Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) and US Equestrian Federation (USEF), as well as the Official Partner and Supplier to the US Equestrian Teams—a distinction that underscores its leadership in athlete development, performance analysis, and training access across disciplines. As part of USEF’s International Disciplines Pathway Programs, Pivo supports athletes from grassroots through elite levels, promoting equitable access to coaching, education, and competition preparation.

“Our mission is to make high-quality training tools available to every rider, not just the elite,” said Ken Kim, CEO of Pivo. “Western Dressage is a discipline that values thoughtful training and progression, and we are honored to support the WDAA community with technology that fits seamlessly into their journey.”

This announcement follows the successful completion of WDAA’s International Online Challenge, where many participants utilized Pivo to film and submit their tests—showcasing how innovative tools are shaping the future of Western Dressage.

About the Western Dressage Association of America (WDAA)

The WDAA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring the horse, valuing the rider, and celebrating the partnership between them. With a focus on education, inclusivity, and horse welfare, WDAA promotes the discipline of Western Dressage through competition, community, and innovation. Learn more at www.westerndressageassociation.org.

About Pivo Inc.

Pivo Inc. is a U.S.-based technology company headquartered in Silicon Valley, California with a globally distributed team. Pivo specializes in AI-powered smartphone robotics that transform mobile devices into intelligent, hands-free, auto-tracking cameras.

Pivo Equestrian is the world’s leading equestrian video training system, used by riders and coaches at all levels to capture high-quality training footage and enable remote coaching. As the Official Training Technology Partner of US Equestrian and the Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), and an Official Partner and Supplier to the U.S. Equestrian Teams, Pivo is committed to advancing rider development and horse welfare through innovative, accessible video solutions.

Pivo has received numerous international honors, including the CES Innovation Award, Red Dot Design Award, and Spoga Horse Innovation of the Year. Learn more at www.pivoequestrian.com.

