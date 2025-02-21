WESTERN HORSEMAN ANNOUNCES NEW EDITOR

Award-Winning Magazine Maintains Its Standard of Excellence in Welcoming the Newest Member to the Team

FORT WORTH, TEXAS (February 21, 2025) — Western Horseman, the world’s leading horse magazine, announces the appointment of Kristen Schurr as the new editor. Schurr will succeed Amanda Devan, who has played a vital role in the Western Horseman team by guiding the magazine’s direction and enhancing its content with her passion for the equine industry and expertise in agricultural communications.

“We will forever be grateful to Amanda for stepping in and crafting an award-winning content strategy for Western Horseman,” Director of Western Brands Dani Licklider says. “She did an exceptional job setting the standard of excellence. We wish her all the best in her next endeavor and will always consider her part of our family.”

Schurr brings comprehensive editorial experience from her previous role as editor-in-chief of a popular rodeo magazine, where she oversaw all aspects of the magazine’s production, from feature creation to editorial strategy. In addition to a deep understanding of the Western industry, she previously served as a regular contributor to Western Horseman and has demonstrated a commitment to upholding the magazine’s promise to provide the most trusted and authentic content in the Western world.

“We are excited for Kristen to step into the role as Western Horseman editor,” Licklider says. “A longtime contributor, Kristen brings a wealth of knowledge of the Western industry and an incredible eye for photography and creative design. She truly embodies authenticity and cowboy spirit, and her grit and determination make her a perfect fit for Western Horseman. We’re excited to continue building the legacy of our 89-year-old brand with Kristen at the helm.”

Schurr joins a talented team at Morris Media Network, which includes the recently appointed art director, Jennifer Christian. With more than nine years of experience in retail and a master’s degree in marketing and graphic design, Christian has proven to be a valuable asset to the magazine.

For more information about Western Horseman magazine, please visit westernhorseman.com.

**About Western Horseman**

Western Horseman celebrates authenticity, cowboy spirit and the Western way of life. From the fifth-generation rancher to the seasoned competitor to the proud new horse owner, Western Horseman sets the bar for horsemanship and the Western lifestyle. Our content ranges from horse management and training articles to in-depth personality profiles, features on legendary ranches, behind-the-scenes looks at rodeos and horse shows, spotlights on Western artists and so much more.

While being the only magazine in the Western industry to still produce 12 issues annually, the Western Horseman brand has grown far beyond the bounds of print pages, with even more great content to be found on its website, social media pages and video channels.

Media Contact:

Callie Keaton

callie.keaton@cowboypublishing.com

Morris Equine Group Marketing Coordinator

www.westernhorseman.com