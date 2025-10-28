Western Horseman Announces Winner of 2026 Cover Art Contest

World’s Leading Horse Magazine Honors Artist in Celebration of its 90th Anniversary

FORT WORTH, Texas (October 23, 2025) — Western Horseman, the World’s Leading Horse Magazine since 1936, proudly announces Stefanie Travers as the winner of its first-ever Cover Art Contest. Her oil painting, “As the Day is Long,” will appear on the cover of the January Special Collector’s Edition 90th Anniversary Issue.

The Cover Art Contest was created to honor Western Horseman’s 90-year tradition of celebrating artists who portray the authentic Western way of life. Travers’ painting was selected from more than 100 entries submitted by artists across the country. “As the Day is Long” (oil on canvas, 20” x 26”) depicts a buckskin gelding with the quiet honesty known to every working cowboy.

“I am deeply moved by those horses that are ‘honest as the day is long,’” Travers says. “The ones that pack us over all kinds of terrain, through often hairy situations or those mundane, long hours in all weather, doing a tough but infinitely rewarding job, and do it with class and beauty. I’m an undeniable sucker for that faraway look in the eye, and this was just a joy to create.”

A farrier, trainer, teacher and philosopher of the horse, Travers channels her daily life among horses into artwork that reflects both their wisdom and their work ethic. Her paintings capture the timeless connection between people and horses, rooted in respect and authenticity.

“Stefanie’s piece captures everything we value at Western Horseman: honesty, tradition and the enduring cowboy spirit,” says editor Kristen Schurr. “It is a fitting tribute to the magazine’s 90-year legacy of storytelling through art.”

The judging panel included representatives from Cowboy Artists of America, Cowgirl Artists of America and the Western Horseman editorial staff. Travers will receive a $500 cash award, a two-year subscription to Western Horseman, a feature profile in print and online and a prize package. Honorable mentions will also be featured in the magazine.

Since 1936, Western Horseman has chronicled the ranching and stock horse world while celebrating the people, horses and heritage that define the West. The 90th Anniversary Issue continues that legacy by honoring the magazine’s history and the artists shaping its future.

Photos Available Here: 2026 Western Horseman Cover Art Contest

About Western Horseman

The Western Horseman brand is dedicated to protecting and preserving Western traditions, promoting the sport of rodeo, elevating horsemanship principles and promoting the authentic Western way of life. Since its first issue, published in January 1936, Western Horseman has embodied the true cowboy spirit through exceptional storytelling, educational resources and live events. Currently, the Western Horseman brand consists of a 12-issue per year print magazine and monthly digital edition, a comprehensive website, dynamic social media channels, a robust books and merchandise division and several Western events. For more information, visit westernhorseman.com or follow us on Facebook at Facebook.com/WesternHorseman or Instagram at Instagram.com/WesternHorseman.

About Morris Equine Group

Morris Equine Group consists of some of the industry’s most recognized brands, including Western Horseman, Quarter Horse News and Barrel Horse News. The group also includes EquiStat, a statistical service offering detailed information and earnings for the performance horse industry. Morris Equine Group is home to the National Barrel Horse Association, the West Coast Barrel Racing Association, the first-ever PBR Team Series Champions Nashville Stampede, the World Championship of Colt Starting Road to the Horse and the Decatur, Texas, event center The Ranch at NRS.

Media Contact

Callie Keaton

callie.keaton@cowboypublishing.com

Morris Equine Group Marketing Coordinator

www.westernhorseman.com