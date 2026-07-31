What Does the Evidence Say About Equine Joint Support?

Wellington, Florida – With countless joint supplements and therapies on the market, separating evidence from marketing can be challenging. HorseGrooms invites horse owners, grooms, riders, trainers, veterinarians, and equestrian professionals to join its webinar “The Science Behind Equine Joint Support: What Does the Evidence Say?”, presented by board-certified equine sports medicine veterinarian Dr. Christopher (Chris) Elliott.

The live webinar will take place on Tuesday, August 4, at 7:00 p.m. ET in the online HorseGrooms Community and is open to everyone.

With countless joint supplements and therapies available on the market, it can be difficult to distinguish evidence-based treatments from marketing claims. During this webinar, Dr. Elliott will examine the scientific research behind commonly used oral supplements and injectable therapies, helping participants better understand how veterinarians evaluate joint support options and make informed clinical decisions.

Topics will include:

Evaluating joint support products using scientific evidence

Oral supplements versus injectable therapies

Ingredients and medications supported by current research

The role of inflammation in joint health

Practical considerations for horse owners and care professionals

“It’s important to know what you’re actually giving your horse. Everyone wants to support their horse’s joints, but not all joint support products are created equal,” says Dr. Elliott.

Dr. Elliott is a board-certified equine veterinarian specializing in Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation. Originally from Brisbane, Australia, he works with Palm Beach Equine Clinic in Wellington, Florida, and serves as an FEI Official Veterinarian and Veterinary Delegate at international competitions around the world. He has worked at FEI events in more than 20 countries, including the Tokyo and Paris Olympic Games, the Beijing Paralympic Games, and multiple FEI World Cup Finals. He also serves as the Veterinary Services Manager for FEI competitions at Wellington International.

This marks another educational collaboration between HorseGrooms and Dr. Elliott, who has become a valued contributor to the organization’s mission of making high-quality equine education accessible to horse care professionals worldwide.

Registration is free for HorseGrooms Insiders. Non-members are welcome to attend for a $5 contribution, which helps HorseGrooms continue producing educational webinars and resources while working toward a sustainable future.

“One of HorseGrooms’ core goals is to make continuing education accessible to everyone involved in horse care,” says HorseGrooms founder Dinette Neuteboom. “We’re incredibly grateful to Dr. Elliott for once again offering his time and sharing his expertise with our community. His presentations help grooms better understand the science behind horse care and empower them to make informed decisions alongside their veterinarians.”

HorseGrooms Insiders receive complimentary access to all HorseGrooms webinars, along with webinar replays, expert Q&A sessions, exclusive educational resources, partner discounts, and additional member benefits. Memberships help support HorseGrooms’ ongoing mission to educate, connect, and empower horse care professionals around the world.

To register for the webinar or learn more about HorseGrooms Insiders, visit horsegrooms.com.

About HorseGrooms

HorseGrooms is a global educational platform and community dedicated to supporting, educating, and empowering horse grooms and other equine care professionals. Through articles, webinars, podcasts, interviews, in-person MeetUps, and an engaged online community, HorseGrooms promotes professional development, horse welfare, and lifelong learning throughout the equestrian industry.