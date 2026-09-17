What I Didn’t See

What years of equine expert witness work taught me about the everyday decisions horse professionals make.

For more than 40 years, I have worked in the horse industry. I have taught riders, trained horses, managed programs, trained and certified riding instructors and trail guides, created national champions, and spoken at horse-industry events and trade shows, including the World Equestrian Games, where I presented “Protecting Your Horse Business.” I have been fortunate to do many things in the horse world. I have also made mistakes. Lots of them.

I didn’t make those mistakes because I didn’t care or wasn’t trying to be a professional. I made many of them because I didn’t know there was another way. No one had shown me. I learned to ride, teach, train, manage programs and care for horses. I earned certifications, trained other professionals and kept learning. But there was another kind of professional knowledge I had never been taught.

Years of working as an Equine Expert Witness and Litigation Consultant eventually gave me a very different view of our industry. I began seeing what happens when ordinary decisions made in a barn, arena, lesson program or trail operation are examined months or years later. What did someone know? What did they observe? What was communicated? Why was a particular decision made? And what exists to show what actually happened? I also began recognizing that many horse professionals had never been taught these things either.

I Know What It’s Like Not to Know

I grew up in a horse world where people said, “Get your child a green horse so they can grow up together.” I was that child. Back then, we rode our horses down the highway. I was riding a green horse I did not have the experience or skills to train when something frightened him and he took off. When I needed brakes, there weren’t any. He was running out of control toward an oncoming car. Somehow we weren’t hit, but we ended up in a ditch with the horse rolling over me. The impact was strong enough to crack the tree of the saddle.

I don’t remember getting up. My next memory is sitting on a couch talking with a friend. I was later told I had said I was okay, gotten back on the horse, ridden him to my friend’s house and put him in the barn. I remembered none of it. We didn’t wear riding helmets then, and the horse people around me did not understand what that loss of memory might mean. I had headaches for years afterward.

Today, we know much more about head injuries and concussions. Helmets have become commonplace in many parts of the horse industry, and many instructors and trainers have taken first-aid training. We also think differently about matching horses and riders. There are no guarantees with horses, and I later learned that even an experienced horse can become frightened and get beyond a rider’s control. Knowledge doesn’t remove the risks that come with horses. It gives us more information for making the decisions that are ours to make.

What Litigation Taught Me to See

My work in equine litigation eventually caused me to look at experiences like mine, and many ordinary horse-world practices, differently. Equine activity liability statutes vary from state to state, including their requirements, protections and exceptions. But I began seeing something beyond the legal language: some of the very issues that matter when something goes wrong can also teach us how to run better horse operations before anything goes wrong.

Consider horse-and-rider matching. What do we know about the rider? What can that rider actually demonstrate? What do we know about the horse? What supports the decision to put those two together? And if that decision is questioned years later, what exists beyond someone’s memory to show how that professional decision was made?

An instructor may evaluate a rider every time they teach them, but years later, can anyone remember exactly what that rider could demonstrate, what required assistance, what challenges had been observed, or what supported the decision to move them forward? Suddenly, something as ordinary as a periodic written rider evaluation looks very different. The same thinking can apply to tack and equipment, property conditions, Rules & Expectations, staff practices, communication, documentation and follow-up.

What I learned through litigation mattered too much not to share with my fellow horse people.

Why I Created the Equine Safety and Success Network™ and the Equine Safety and Success Guide™.

I wanted, and still want, horse professionals and their operations to be safer and more successful. That doesn’t begin by frightening people about lawsuits or telling experienced horse people everything they’ve been doing is wrong. It begins with awareness. Once we know something matters, we can ask better questions and decide what changes make sense for our own operations.

But awareness isn’t enough. It’s easy to say that horse professionals should evaluate riders, establish Rules & Expectations, document important information or train staff. The harder question is how to actually do it.

That is why I created the Equine Safety and Success Network™ (ESSN) and began developing the Equine Safety and Success Guide™ (ESSG). ESSN gives horse professionals a support system where they can share experience, ask questions, try ideas and help us identify what works in real operations. The ESSG provides the structured process, including forms, guides, communication examples, staff and management resources, follow-up tools and practical steps that help professionals put those ideas into practice.

Other industries have used structured professional practices for years because structure makes a difference. The horse industry is different, but we can still learn from the value placed on clear expectations, training, documentation, consistent processes and follow-up. The horse world may have some catching up to do, but we’re catching up.

Giving Back to the Horse Community

Creating ESSN and developing the ESSG have become part of the way I give back to an industry that has been part of my life for more than 40 years. Now I want these resources to help the organizations that support our horse community, too.

Selected equine organizations may now apply to receive Equine Safety and Success Guide™ Toolkit Collections at no cost for approved fundraising events and benefit auctions. Participating organizations agree to recognize the Equine Safety and Success Network™ (ESSN) as the donor and share the information provided about the donated Toolkit Collection with their audience.

Toolkit Collections currently available include:

– Complete Rules & Expectations Toolkit Collection™

– Complete Rider Evaluation Toolkit Collection™

– The First Lesson Experience™ Toolkit Collection

– Parents, Guardians & Friends Toolkit Collection™

Organizations and horse professionals can learn more here:

Equine Safety and Success Guide™ Toolkit Collections

Organizations interested in receiving a Toolkit Collection for an approved fundraiser or auction may apply by contacting Randi Thompson.

For the Love of Horses

When I look back at that young girl on a green horse, I know how much I didn’t know. More than 40 years in the horse industry have taught me a great deal, and my years working in equine litigation taught me to see some things I had missed along the way. What I learned mattered too much not to share.

That is why ESSN and the ESSG exist, and why giving these resources back to the horse community matters to me. Awareness gives us the opportunity to do something differently. A structured process gives us a way to do it. And a community gives us people to do it with.

The horse world may have some catching up to do. But we’re catching up. For the love of horses.

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About Randi Thompson

Randi Thompson is an Equine Expert Witness and Litigation Consultant with more than 40 years of experience in the horse industry. She is the Founder of the Equine Safety and Success Network™ (ESSN), home of the Equine Safety and Success Guide™ (ESSG). Through ESSN, Thompson brings horse professionals from across disciplines and areas of the industry together to share experience, explore practical ideas, and help develop, test, and improve resources for the Equine Safety and Success Guide™.

Resources

Randi Thompson Live

Equine Safety and Success Guide™ Toolkit Collections

Equine Safety and Success Network™ on Facebook

Media, Interviews, Toolkit Reviews, and Additional Information:

Randi Thompson

(828) 243-1401

Equine Expert Witness and Litigation Consultant

Founder, Equine Safety and Success Network™ (ESSN)

Home of the Equine Safety and Success Guide™ (ESSG)

randi@randithompsonlive.com