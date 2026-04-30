What Kind of Horse Owner Are You in an Emergency

Emergency Preparedness Week takes place May 3 to 9, and Equine Guelph is encouraging horse owners, caretakers, and stable managers to take a closer look at how prepared they really are for the unexpected. Through education, free tools, and practical training, Equine Guelph focuses on prevention and preparedness as essential parts of everyday horse care, long before an emergency ever occurs. This year, the message is simple. Preparedness is the best prescription to avoid future panic. It is about planning, practice, and protecting the horses who depend on us.

Without overthinking it, which description feels most like you?

The Ostrich

“It won’t happen to me.”

You run a pretty good ship. Your horses look healthy, the barn is tidy, and you would rather not think about worst‑case scenarios. Planning for emergencies feels unnecessary or uncomfortable, so you keep your head down and focus on day‑to‑day care.

The Lemming

“I’ll do what everyone else is doing.”

You assume that in a crisis, someone will tell you what to do. Maybe the barn owner, the vet, or emergency services will take charge. You have not thought much about your own role but trust that your team will lead the way.

The Squirrel

“I have supplies somewhere… I think.”

You have made some preparations. There may be a first‑aid kit, emergency numbers saved on your phone, or a vague evacuation idea. The pieces exist, but they have not been tested or pulled together into a clear plan.

The Border Collie

“Trained, focused, and ready.”

You have assessed your risks, practiced your response, and you know what to do even when adrenaline is high. Preparedness is not just about reacting in the moment. It is about practice drills, planning ahead, and calm action when it matters most. You review, adjust, and protect your flock when conditions change.

Most of us are a mix of these, depending on the situation. Emergency Preparedness Week is not about judgement. It is about moving one step closer to the Border Collie mindset.

Expect the Unexpected: Why Preparedness Starts Long Before an Emergency

Most horse people do not wake up expecting disaster. In fact, we are often amazed at the predicaments our curious and athletic partners manage to become entangled in. Then there’s the ever-changing challenges from mother nature or even sudden equipment failures that completely derail your perfectly planned day. This is exactly why preparedness matters.

At Equine Guelph, prevention and emergency readiness are not separate topics or seasonal reminders. They are part of everyday stable management and horse care because unexpected events like barn fires, disease outbreaks, or emergency rescues, are not prone to waiting until we feel ready.

The Comforting Myth of “It Won’t Happen to Me”

One of the most common barriers to emergency planning is the belief that bad things happen somewhere else. They happen to other barns; other horses; other people.

Preparedness isn’t about assuming the worst. It’s about acknowledging that even good care, great facilities, and experienced horse people still face risk. Good intentions and hard work reduce risk, but they do not eliminate it. It is the responsibility of every horse caretaker to take steps to further their education when it comes to emergency preparedness.

Prevention Is the First Line of Defence

Many emergencies never make headlines because prevention worked.

Equine Guelph’s approach begins with helping horse owners recognize and reduce risk before it becomes urgent. Free healthcare tools such as the Biosecurity Risk Calculator and Colic Risk Rater help identify potential issues early, and provide practical prevention tips.

On‑demand learning, including Sickness Prevention in Horses, emphasizes a reassuring truth that simple steps can be taken to reduce risks. Little daily habits and management practices make a big difference and just like that biosecurity becomes basic routine.

When Prevention Is Not Enough

Some emergencies aren’t preventable but response can be practiced.

Large animal emergency rescues, barn fires, and evacuations require coordination, calm decision-making, and an understanding of both horse behavior and human safety. Hands-on courses such as Large Animal Emergency Rescue, now also available online, helps students understand how emergencies unfold and how first responders work within the incident command system. This assists everyone in working towards successful outcomes. The level of preparedness of a horse owner can help or hinder rescue efforts. In an emergency, knowing what not to do can be just as important as knowing what to do. The goals of rescue training enable clear thinking to prevail in crisis situations.

Tools That Make Preparedness Practical

Planning does not have to be overwhelming.

TheHorsePortal.ca offers a free interactive Barn Fire Prevention tool with checklists, layout considerations, quizzes, and videos that make learning approachable and actionable. Spending ten minutes perusing this resource could lead to life-saving knowledge when seconds count. Then sign up for the Fire and Emergency Preparedness short online course Nov 16 – 23 with Dr. Rebecca Husted sharing her vast knowledge as a volunteer fire fighter and Technical Large Animal Emergency Rescue (TLAER) expert.

Then there are 12-week online accredited courses offered by Equine Guelph through the University of Guelph continuing education including Stable Management of the Equine Environment, which is offered every semester (May, September and January). This comprehensive course introduces Emergency Action Plans as a core component of responsible horse care. A deep dive is taken assessing farm set up and layout and how it relates to horse health, welfare and safety. Many horse owners say this is where their preparedness plan really began to come together and praise the course with substantial savings on emergency veterinary bills.

Preparedness Is a Practice, Not a Finish Line

Emergency Preparedness Week is not about checking a box one week out of the year. It’s about building habits.

Preparedness grows through small actions, regular review, and continued learning. Updating contact numbers, biosecurity protocols and stable management practices. Noticing new risks. Working through “what if” scenarios with action plans and practice drills before they become real.

At Equine Guelph, preparedness is woven into everything we do, not because we expect the worst, but because horses depend on us to think ahead. Our students also say “Whoa, I did not know what I did not know!” Once you know – you level up your preparedness. When the unexpected happens, preparation turns panic into purpose.

Join the herd and check out the resources and programs at TheHorsePortal.ca.

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Notes to Editor:

Equine Guelph is the horse owners’ and care givers’ Centre at the University of Guelph in Canada. It is a unique partnership dedicated to the health and well-being of horses, supported and overseen by equine industry groups. Equine Guelph is the epicentre for academia, industry and government – for the good of the equine industry as a whole. For further information, visit www.equineguelph.ca.

Story by: Jackie Bellamy-Zions, Equine Guelph Communications

Photos: Animals available separately or in image all together, Also barn aisle with fire extinguisher in foreground (images available upon request)

Photo Credit: Graphics created in Canva

Photo Caption: Calm days are the best time to plan for the unexpected (for barn aisle with fire extinguisher in foreground)

Web Link(s):

Story link: https://thehorseportal.ca/2026/04/what-kind-of-horse-owner-are-you-in-an-emergency/

Free Healthcare tools:

Biosecurity Risk Calculator: https://thehorseportal.ca/biosecurity-risk-calculator-tool/

Colic Risk Rater: https://thehorseportal.ca/healthcare-tools/colic-tool/

On Demand, online course Sickness Prevention in Horses

https://thehorseportal.ca/course/on-demand-sickness-prevention-in-horses/

Large Animal Emergency Rescue Hands-On Workshops: https://thehorseportal.ca/course-category/hands-on-workshops-seminars/

On Demand, Large Animal Emergency Rescue Awareness Level course is now online

https://thehorseportal.ca/course/on-demand-large-animal-emergency-rescue-laer-awareness-level/

Barn Fire Prevention healthcare tool https://thehorseportal.ca/healthcare-tools/barn-fire-prevention-tool/

Fire and Emergency Preparedness short online course Nov 16 – 23. https://thehorseportal.ca/course/fire-emergency-preparedness-fall-26/

12-week Equine Guelph, University of Stable Management of the Equine Environment course. https://courses.scs.uoguelph.ca/search/publicCourseSearchDetails.do?method=load&courseId=17908

Media Contact:

Jackie Bellamy-Zions

Communications

Equine Guelph

Guelph, ON N1G 2W1

519.824.4120 ext. 54756

jbellamy@uoguelph.ca