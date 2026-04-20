What Makes a Group Lesson Work: Practical Exercises That Build Control, Structure, and Thinking Riders

TRYON, NC — The Equine Safety and Success Network™ (ESSN) has entered the second week of its Group Lessons Member Pilot Program.

The current series focuses on group riding lessons. These lessons are where programs grow. They create consistency, community, and income. They are also where small, often overlooked moments can quietly influence safety, rider experience, and long-term outcomes.

A Pilot Program Shaped by Real Programs

The ESSN Member Pilot Program is designed to evolve based on real-world use. It is focused on helping horse professionals build stronger, more consistent programs through practical awareness and structured systems.

Early participation has already led to increased engagement from instructors and program operators, who are members of the ESSN community.

The structure is not static. It is being shaped by the people using it, in real programs, as situations unfold.

Join the Conversation

Professionals are invited to follow the Equine Safety and Success Guide™ series and participate in ongoing discussions within the ESSN community at Equine Safety and Success Network, our private FB group.

What Is Being Shared Inside the Group Lesson Safety Guide Pilot Program

Each week, ESSN members receive structured content designed to help them recognize and adjust the small moments that matter most.

The focus is not on theory. It is on what instructors can do in the lesson, in real time.

This includes:

Practical lesson structure strategies

Clear communication techniques instructors can apply immediately

Simple exercises that improve rider awareness and control

Real-world scenarios drawn from common program patterns

Two Moments That Matter™ posts released this week highlight how subtle shifts in lesson structure can change rider engagement almost immediately.

Moments that Matter #1: When the Line Has a Purpose

In many group lessons, riders move in a line, often referred to as a file. From the outside, the lesson can appear organized and controlled.

In practice, riders often become passive. Their attention shifts to the horse in front of them rather than to where they are going or what they are preparing to do next.

The shift is simple, but it changes everything. Instead of riding the rail without direction, riders are given something to ride to.

Cones, letters, and ground poles introduce clear visual and physical reference points. Riders begin to look ahead. They prepare earlier. They guide the horse with intention instead of following by default.

Even at the walk, riders can:

Leave the track and cross the diagonal while staying in file

Ride a large circle defined by cones

Make transitions at a specific marker

Step over ground poles to support focus, rhythm, and balance

The result is a noticeable change. Riders begin to ride. They are no longer simply part of the group.

Moments that Matter #2: Giving the Group Something to Do

A group without a defined task will often continue moving, but without purpose. This is where structure makes a difference.

Instead of allowing the group to continue in a holding pattern, the instructor introduces simple, repeatable exercises that give the riders something clear to focus on.

These are not complex drills. They are intentional ones. A circle with a defined shape. A transition at a set point. A change of direction that requires preparation. A set of ground poles that asks the rider to organize the horse before arriving.

These small adjustments shift responsibility back to the rider. They begin to understand that direction, pace, and preparation are not something that happens around them. It is something they are responsible for.

Why This Matters Now

Many horse professionals believe they are maintaining control in group lessons. What often becomes clear over time is that control is not simply about keeping the group moving. It is about how that movement is structured.

Small, repeated moments influence:

Rider focus and awareness

Horse responsiveness

Instructor workload

The overall flow of the lesson

When situations are reviewed more closely, these everyday patterns often carry more weight than expected.

“Across disciplines and programs, the difference we see over time often comes down to the small, consistent decisions being made in everyday situations. What this series does is bring those moments into focus in a way that professionals can actually use.” — Laura Kelland-May

“Many professionals rely on experience and instinct, which is important. What is often missing is a clear structure that supports those instincts. These are the kinds of practical adjustments that can change how a program runs day to day.” — Darla

What’s Coming Next in the Series

The Group Lesson Safety series will continue to build on these foundations with a focus on situations instructors encounter every day.

Upcoming topics include:

Managing rider attention when the instructor is focused on one rider

Preventing drift in spacing and control during transitions and waiting periods

Using simple exercises early in the lesson to assess rider control

Structuring lessons that support both beginner and more advanced riders within the same group

Establishing communication systems the entire group understands and responds to

Additional Moments That Matter™ posts will continue to highlight recognizable situations, including:

When riders are waiting without direction

When spacing begins to collapse

When one rider’s issue starts to affect the group

When the instructor is pulled in multiple directions at once

Editorial Note

The Moments That Matter™ series highlights practical awareness insights drawn from real-world equine environments. It is part of the developing Equine Safety Success Guide™.

Publications, organizations, and equine industry groups interested in sharing or featuring content from this series are welcome to contact Randi Thompson, Equine Safety and Success Network™.

Media Contact: Randi Thompson Equine Safety and Success Network™

For more information, visit: www.randithompsonlive.com or email Randi at randi@randithompsonlive.com

Media Contact:

Randi Thompson

randi@randithompsonlive.com