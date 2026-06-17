What Would You Say Saturday™: Helping Horse Professionals Find the Right Words When Conversations Matter Most

Most horse professionals can remember a conversation they wish they had handled differently.

Perhaps it was explaining a safety policy to a frustrated parent. Addressing a boarder who repeatedly ignored barn rules. Having a difficult conversation with a staff member. Speaking with a volunteer whose enthusiasm had crossed professional boundaries.

Often, the challenge is not recognizing that something needs to be addressed.

The challenge is knowing what to say.

The Equine Safety and Success Network™ (ESSN) has introduced a new educational series designed to help horse professionals strengthen one of the most important and often overlooked skills within horse operations: communication.

What Would You Say Saturday™ presents real world situations commonly encountered in lesson programs, boarding facilities, training barns, trail operations, and other equine environments. Participants are invited to consider how they would respond before exploring practical communication approaches grounded in professionalism, clarity, and consistency.

Horse professionals often know what needs to be addressed.

A rider ignores instructions. A parent challenges a policy. A boarder repeatedly breaks a barn rule. A volunteer oversteps. A staff member avoids an important conversation.

The challenge is not always recognizing the issue.

The challenge is often finding the right words.

According to ESSN Founding Advisory Board Member Laura Kelland-May:

“I don’t know anyone in the horse industry who hasn’t replayed a conversation in their head and wished they had handled it differently. These examples give us a chance to practice before we’re standing in the barn aisle trying to find the right words.”

Each What Would You Say Saturday™ scenario is intended to encourage thoughtful discussion while demonstrating that there is often more than one effective way to respond. Members are invited to consider how they might approach the situation, share their perspectives, and learn from the experiences of others within the community.

The purpose is not to identify a single “right answer.”

The purpose is to create opportunities for reflection, discussion, and growth before horse professionals find themselves navigating these situations in real time.

Randi Thompson, Founder of the Equine Safety and Success Network™ and Creator of the Equine Safety Success Guide™, explains:

“Horse professionals spend years learning about horses. Very few receive guidance on managing the human side of the industry. The goal of this series is not to provide a script. The goal is to encourage reflection, discussion, and confidence when approaching situations that almost every horse operation eventually encounters.”

The conversations explored through What Would You Say Saturday™ also reflect an important principle within the Equine Safety Success Guide™ (ESSG):

Clear communication supports safety, consistency, continuity, and success over time.

Current discussions align closely with the Rule Violation Follow Up Toolkit™, which is currently available free to ESSN members as part of the ongoing ESSG pilot program. The toolkit explores how horse operations can respond consistently when expectations are not met, supporting communication, documentation, follow through, and leadership.

Future discussions will continue to build upon these themes, including recognizing patterns over time, the role of the Three Times Rule™, and the importance of reevaluations when concerns repeat or circumstances change.

Through practical conversations, adaptable resources, and shared experiences, ESSN continues to support horse professionals in strengthening communication, consistency, continuity, safety, and success within their own operations.

ESSN Founding Advisory Board Member Darla Walker-Ryder notes that communication is a skill that benefits everyone involved in horse operations.

“No matter what role you have in the horse industry, sooner or later you’re going to have a difficult conversation. The more tools we have to handle those moments well, the better it is for everyone involved.”

Questions and discussion are encouraged within the ESSN community.

Because sometimes the most important question is not simply,

“What happened?”

It is:

“What would you say?”

Real conversations. Real horse professionals. Real world application.

About the Equine Safety and Success Network™

The Equine Safety and Success Network™ (ESSN) is an educational initiative founded by Randi Thompson that focuses on practical awareness, communication, operational consistency, continuity, safety, and success within horse operations.

The Equine Safety Success Guide™ is a practical, do-it-yourself operational system that horse professionals and horse operations can adapt to their own environments to improve communication, consistency, continuity, safety, and success over time.

The ESSN private Facebook group serves as the free pilot program where real horse professionals are helping develop, test, discuss, and improve that system in real-world horse operations.

Current areas of development include horse and rider awareness, documentation, continuity, rules and expectations, communication systems, staff training, horse operation management, and other practical tools designed to support safer and more successful equine environments.

Editorial Note

Publications, organizations, associations, and equine industry groups interested in sharing or featuring content from the Equine Safety Success Guide™ series, What Would You Say Saturday™, or the Moments That Matter™ series are welcome to contact Randi Thompson.

These educational materials are designed to encourage discussion, practical awareness, communication, consistency, continuity, safety, and success within horse operations.

Media Contact

Randi Thompson

Founder, Equine Safety and Success Network™

Creator, Equine Safety Success Guide™

Equine Expert Witness and Equine Industry Consultant

randithompsonlive.com