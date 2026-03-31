When Something Happens Around Horses: Why Preparation Changes What Happens Next

As part of the developing Equine Safety and Success Guide™, the Equine Safety and Success Network™ (ESSN) continues its Emergency Awareness series, now entering Week 5 of 6.

This work is being shared through the ESSN Member Pilot Program, where structured content is released and discussed within the private Equine Safety and Success™ Facebook group, allowing equine professionals to follow, reflect, and engage with each topic as it develops.

The Emergency Awareness series builds on a simple but critical reality in equine programs. When something happens, people respond based on what they already understand, what has been practiced, and what has been made clear ahead of time.

Across lesson barns, training programs, and guided riding environments, these moments are familiar. A rider comes off. A horse becomes unsettled. A rider begins to feel unwell. In each case, the first few seconds matter.

What happens next is not determined in the moment. It is shaped beforehand.

The Emergency Awareness series has focused on helping equine professionals recognize how clarity, preparation, and shared understanding influence those outcomes.

When expectations are clear, responses change.

Leadership becomes more visible. Decisions are made more quickly. People are less likely to hesitate or work against each other.

This is where structure begins to matter.

Preparing for these moments is not about expecting something to go wrong. It is about recognizing sooner when something is changing, reducing how quickly situations escalate, and giving people a clear way to respond.

When there is shared understanding, people do not hesitate in the same way. They are more likely to act with intention instead of reacting to the energy around them.

This supports not only safer outcomes for riders and horses, but also more consistent decision-making across staff, clearer communication in the moment, and stronger documentation afterward.

As this work continues to develop, the Equine Safety and Success Guide™ is being organized into focused areas that reflect the realities of different equine environments.

These include:

Guided Trail Riding Safety

Riding Instruction Safety

Group Riding Lessons Safety

Horse Training Safety

Emergency Awareness

Rules and Expectations

The Guided Trail Riding Safety series has been completed as part of the ESSN Member Pilot Program, while the Emergency Awareness series is now nearing completion.

Each area addresses patterns seen across equine programs, where safety is influenced not just by written rules, but by how people respond, communicate, and make decisions in real time.

“This work is about helping people recognize what is happening sooner and giving them something clear to rely on when it does,” said Randi Thompson, founder of the Equine Safety and Success Network™.

“What’s important about this work is that it brings structure to situations people already recognize, but may not have clearly defined ahead of time,” said Laura Kelland-May. “That clarity is what allows people to respond more effectively when something happens.”

In addition to the developing Guide, a series of Equine Safety Success Guide™ Toolkits is also being structured to support real-world application.

These toolkits are designed for use across equine programs, including:

Facility Management

Riding Lesson Programs

Guided Trail Riding

Horse Training

Boarding Barn Operations

Traveling Instructors and Trainers

Each toolkit is intended to provide structured, editable forms and consistent systems that support evaluation, communication, and documentation in everyday operations.

“Having consistent systems in place changes how people approach everyday situations, not just emergencies,” said Darla Walker-Ryder. “It supports better communication, clearer expectations, and more confidence across the program.”

As the Emergency Awareness series concludes, ESSN is preparing to begin its next focused topic:

Group Riding Lesson Safety

This upcoming series focuses on the realities of teaching multiple riders at once, where instructors are balancing attention, managing spacing, and making continuous decisions across the group.

In group lessons, safety is influenced not just by individual rider skill, but by how the group moves together, how instructions are understood, and how quickly situations are recognized as they develop.

This series takes a structured approach to those moments, focusing on how instructors can create clearer expectations, maintain better awareness across multiple riders, and respond more consistently as situations change.

Rather than relying on general guidelines, the focus is on practical, repeatable systems that support both teaching and safety at the same time.

This is where many programs struggle, not because instructors lack skill, but because the complexity of managing a group is rarely broken down in a clear and consistent way.

This work continues to be informed by patterns observed across equine operations, including situations that later become part of legal review. In many cases, the issue is not a lack of capable people, but the absence of clearly defined systems that support consistent decision-making under pressure.

“Emergency awareness is not about reacting perfectly. It is about recognizing sooner, responding more clearly, and creating consistency across people and situations,” said Thompson.

This is not just a conversation. It is a shift toward more structured, consistent approaches to safety across equine programs.

About the Equine Safety and Success Network™

The Equine Safety and Success Network™ (ESSN) is an educational initiative focused on improving safety, communication, and decision-making in equine programs.

The developing Equine Safety and Success Guide™ provides a structured approach built from real-world experience, operational patterns, and industry observations.

The Guide focuses on five key areas: Rider Awareness, Horse Awareness, Communication and Shared Language, Trigger-Based Evaluations and Follow Through Continuity and Documentation

Editorial Note

Publications, organizations, and equine industry groups interested in sharing or featuring content from the Moments That Matter™ series are welcome to contact Randi Thompson.

The Moments That Matter™ series highlights practical awareness insights drawn from real-world equine environments and is part of the developing Equine Safety and Success Guide™.

Media inquiries or reprint requests should be directed to: randi@randithompsonlive.com

Media Contact:

Randi Thompson

randi@randithompsonlive.com