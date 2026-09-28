When Your Barn Becomes Their Happy Place

Creating a Horse Community People Want to Call Their Own

What makes riders, families, and clients look forward to returning to your barn, stable, riding school, equestrian center, or other horse operation? It may begin with the horses and riding, but the relationships, traditions, shared experiences, and sense of belonging they discover along the way can become just as important. For horse professionals, creating that kind of community does not necessarily require expensive programs or elaborate events. Often, it begins with recognizing the opportunities that are already there.

Those are some of the ideas the Equine Safety and Success Network™ (ESSN) will begin exploring in its newest educational series, the Building a Community Series. Horse professionals spend a great deal of time thinking about horses, lessons, training, schedules, facilities, and the day-to-day responsibilities of running an equine operation. It can be easy to overlook the many opportunities outside those responsibilities to strengthen relationships with the people already walking through the doors. An Open Barn Day can give families an opportunity to experience the program differently. A Bring a Friend Day allows a rider to share something important to them while introducing someone new to horses. Parent Information Nights can help families better understand the program, while Client Appreciation Events recognize the people who support it. Traditions give people something to anticipate year after year, and community partnerships, referral programs, and communication between lessons can help keep people connected.

Even something as simple as creating a permanent barn photo booth can become part of building that connection. An attractive, safe area with a barn sign or backdrop and a few inexpensive seasonal props can give riders and families a place to capture first rides, birthdays, horse shows, camps, holidays, friendships, accomplishments, and everyday barn memories. When appropriate and safely managed, favorite horses can become part of those photographs too. It is a small addition, but it illustrates a much bigger idea. People do not develop their connection to a horse operation only during the 45 or 60 minutes they spend in a lesson. They also build it through shared experiences, traditions, conversations, celebrations, friendships, and the little things they look forward to when they return.

The Building a Community Series will explore those opportunities and many more, including welcoming new clients, the first barn visit, creating traditions, building a referral culture, staff members as community builders, using social media to strengthen relationships, turning visitors into members of the community, developing community partnerships, and keeping clients connected between lessons. The goal is not to give horse professionals another long list of things they are supposed to do. It is to help them look at their own operations differently, recognize opportunities that may already exist, and decide which ideas make sense for their horses, clients, families, staff, facilities, and programs.

There are practical benefits to creating that sense of community. When people feel connected, they have more reasons to participate, communicate, celebrate accomplishments, invite others to become involved, and continue being part of the program. Stronger relationships can support client retention, referrals, participation in programs and events, and better communication between horse professionals and the people they serve. Perhaps most importantly, an intentional community can help transform a place where someone simply goes for a riding lesson or equine activity into a place they are genuinely excited to return to.

The new series follows months of work by ESSN participants across very different areas of equine operations. Since the pilot began, horse professionals have explored the Guided Trail Riding Series, Emergency Awareness Series, Group Riding Lessons Series, Rules & Expectations Series, and most recently the Private Riding Lessons Series™. Although the subjects and situations change, the work repeatedly brings professionals back to important questions about their everyday practices. What do we assume people already know? What have we actually taught them? Are expectations clear? Does everyone involved understand what happens next? What happens when something changes? And are the systems and practices we rely upon actually working the way we think they are?

The Equine Safety and Success Network™ is the home of the Equine Safety and Success Guide™, an evolving professional resource being developed with input from working horse professionals. Through the FREE ESSG Pilot Program, participating professionals receive selected Toolkit Collections at no cost in exchange for putting the tools to work in their own equine operations and providing feedback about their experiences. They see how the tools work with real riders, clients, parents, staff, and horses, then bring their observations, questions, suggestions, and results back to the Network. Their feedback helps identify what works well, what needs clarification or improvement, and what may still be missing. In this way, the Equine Safety and Success Guide™ is being shaped not only by what should work in theory, but by what horse professionals discover when they put the tools into practice in everyday equine operations.

That work has already resulted in professional resources available to other horse businesses and programs. Four Toolkit Collections are currently available through Randi Thompson Live: the Rider Evaluation Toolkit Collection™, Rules & Expectations Toolkit Collection™, First Lesson Experience™ Toolkit Collection, and Parents, Guardians & Friends Toolkit Collection™. Each takes concepts developed through the Equine Safety and Success Guide™ and turns them into practical resources horse professionals can adapt and use in their own operations. Information about the available Toolkit Collections can be found at ESSG Toolkit Collections.

The Equine Safety and Success Network™ also welcomes opportunities to support equine organizations, associations, educational programs, and industry events through donations of selected Toolkit Collections for fundraising efforts, auctions, and other appropriate programs. Organizations interested in requesting a Toolkit Collection donation may contact Randi Thompson at randi@randithompsonlive.com.

Randi Thompson is available for selected interviews, podcasts, articles, and other media opportunities related to the Equine Safety and Success Network™, the Equine Safety and Success Guide™, professional practices in equine operations, and her work as an Equine Expert Witness and Litigation Consultant. Media professionals interested in an interview or other opportunity may contact her directly at randi@randithompsonlive.com.

Randi Thompson is an Equine Expert Witness and Litigation Consultant and a longtime equine industry professional with more than 40 years of professional experience. She is the founder of the Equine Safety and Success Network™ and creator of the Equine Safety and Success Guide™.

Media and Professional Contact:

Randi Thompson

Equine Expert Witness and Litigation Consultant

Equine Safety and Success Network™

Email: randi@randithompsonlive.com

RandiThompsonLive.com