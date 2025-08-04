Where Horse Lovers Unite: Equine Affaire returns to Mass. on Nov. 6-9!

W. SPRINGFIELD, MA, Aug 4, 2025 – Saddle up for an unforgettable celebration of the horse! Whether you ride English or Western, work in the equine industry, or simply love being around horses, Equine Affaire is your go-to destination this fall. Join tens of thousands of your fellow horse enthusiasts at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, from November 6-9, 2025, for North America’s premier equine exposition and equestrian gathering. With clinics presented by world-class equestrian educators, must-see demonstrations, endless shopping, and hands-on opportunities to connect with horses of all breeds and disciplines, this four-day event promises inspiration, education, and excitement for every kind of horse lover.

Advance tickets are on sale now for Equine Affaire and Fantasia, our signature musical celebration of the horse! Get yours today by visiting https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-attend/mass-tickets/ or by downloading the new-and-improved Western Edge Tickets app on mobile and navigating to the Equine Affaire portal.

Horse lovers from all over the country look forward year-round to attending Equine Affaire, but no visit to their favorite horse expo is complete without attending Fantasia! A beloved tradition for generations of horse lovers, Fantasia is a two-hour musical theatrical show that showcases the art of horsemanship in all its various forms. This fall, Fantasia will return for a limited run of evening shows on November 6, 7, and 8. Featuring performances from a variety of the nation’s most talented equestrian and equine stars, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Vitor Silva’s Sons of the Wind will perform a quadrille, combining the elegance of dressage with the grace of a team of Lusitanos to produce a stunning equestrian ballet. Presenting a romantic blend of liberty, bridleless reining, and bridleless Western dressage, Luke and Kaylee Gingerich and their beautiful mounts will enthrall everyone with the effortlessness and effervescence of their partnerships. Always an audience favorite, the Whispery Pines Percherons will shake the coliseum with their hoofbeats – and shake up the show with a fabulous new set of costumes, chariots, and their signature Percheron panache. Liberty Cunningham, a trick riding dynamo who’s been in show business longer than she’s been a teenager, will return to defy gravity with a whole new set of tricks aboard (and above, and below, and beside, and behind!) her amazing Paint Horses. There are even more surprises in store – jousting, anyone? — but you’ll just have to come discover those for yourself!

Tickets for these performances go fast, so buy yours today to secure your favorite seats in the Coliseum at the Eastern States Exposition. While they last, tickets will also be available at the event by visiting the Equine Affaire Information Booth in the Better Living Center; cash and credit cards are both accepted on site! Fans in search of handicap-accessible seating at Fantasia should call the Western Edge ticket support staff at 833-329-3277 to purchase tickets over the phone and reserve special seating. If you have any issues with the app, trouble purchasing tickets, or trouble accessing tickets, you can also call 833-329-3277 or you can email ticketsupport@westernedgeapp.com. Here’s where to go online to purchase: https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-attend/mass-tickets/.

During the day, visitors will enjoy a full schedule of clinics, seminars, and demonstrations presented by an elite echelon of equestrian educators. This year’s educational program is led by Cole Cameron (colt starting, ranch riding, and roping); Ken McNabb (general horsemanship, cow work); Jason Irwin (general horsemanship, trailer loading); and Luke Reinbold (general horsemanship, cow work). Discipline-specific clinicians include Luke Gingerich (liberty, reining, and western dressage), sponsored by Custom Equine Nutrition; Gabriela “Gaby” Reutter (jumping); Vitor Silva (dressage); Phyllis Dawson (eventing); Jennifer Truett (dressage); Jessica Axelsson (driving); Bronwyn Irwin (pole bending, barrel racing and youth); Scot MacGregor (easy gaited horses); Kendra Clarke (lunge lessons); Wendy Murdoch (Biomechanics, Murdoch Method™); Mike Bednarek (ranch trail, show trail); Isidro & Amber Espinoza (Mustangs); Joyleen Seymour (mounted games); Bill Richey (mounted police training); Sam and Kellie Rettinger (draft horses); Canadian Cowgirls Drill Team (drill teams); and many more.

Want to see a full list of all our presenters and clinicians, plus a preliminary schedule? Here’s where to go: https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/educational-program/mass-presenters/! Interested in participating in a clinic? Many of our clinicians are searching for riders to participate in their clinics and demos via our Ride With a Pro clinic program, sponsored by Fair Hill Saddlery. To learn more and apply, visit: https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-participate/mass-ride-in-clinics/mass-ride-with-a-pro/. Applications are due by September 5!

Do you love donkeys? You’re in luck! It’s an Equine Affaire after all, and this year, we are thrilled to debut the Donkey Extravaganza, an exciting new educational feature focusing on the care, feeding, and management of donkeys. Stationed in the Stroh building all four days of the event, the Donkey Extravaganza will include its own educational program and a dedicated demo ring, photo opportunities with donkeys, and a wing of vendors selling donkey-related merchandise. The demo schedule is coming soon! Bookmark https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-other-features/donkey-extravaganza/ today to stay tuned.

Savvy shoppers already know that Equine Affaire is also home to the largest horse-related trade show in the east! Spanning multiple buildings, the trade show will feature hundreds of vendors and retailers selling horse tack, clothing, and gear; supplements, feed, and treats; footing, arena grooming equipment, and matting; tractors, horse trailers, and arena drags; books, decor, and apparel; donkey-related tack, equipment, and merchandise, and so much more. Horse trainers, coaches, breeders, and other equine industry professionals will also hold court in the trade show, not to mention jewelers, publishers, authors, craftsmen, and artisans of all kinds.

Love hunting for deals and bargains? Make plans to visit the Marketplace Consignment Shop in the Mallary, where you can buy (or sell!) gently used items ranging from saddles, bridles, and tack to show clothing, decor, and much more. And if you’re looking to buy or sell a big-ticket item like a used truck, trailer, tractor, ATV, or other large vehicle, you’ll want to check out the Wheels and Deals Boulevard. New this year, attendees can rent a parking spot on the Boulevard at Equine Affaire for a small fee and invite potential buyers to “wheel and deal” as they broker the sale of their item. If you’re over getting ghosted on social media, bring your items to Equine Affaire to sell instead! With tens of thousands of horse enthusiasts in attendance, Equine Affaire is the perfect place to sell your tack, wheels, and more! To learn more about consigning in the Marketplace, visit https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-participate/mass-sell/mass-marketplace/. To learn more about reserving a spot to sell your item on the Boulevard, visit https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-participate/mass-sell/mass-wheels-and-deals/.

In addition to meeting donkeys this Equine Affaire, you can plan on interacting with a variety of breeds of beautiful horses, courtesy of the Breed Pavilion and the Horse & Farm Exhibits! At the Eastern States Exposition, the Stroh building is home to our interactive Breed Pavilion, where various breed organizations and associations will assemble educational exhibits designed to introduce you to the wonderful world of horses. Many of the exhibits will feature special guest stalls attached to the exhibits, each one filled with a friendly equine ambassador! And once you’ve petted every nose you can find in the Breed Pavilion, you can head straight to the C-barn (attached to the Coliseum) to meet even more horses and people via the Horse & Farm Exhibits. Looking for a new horse – or hoping to sell yours? The Horse & Farm Exhibits are also home to our For-Sale stalls and the ASPCA Right Horse Adoption Affaire! To learn more about these opportunities, visit https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-breed-exhibits/mass-breed-pavilions/ and https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-exhibit/mass-breed-exhibits/mass-horse-farm-exhibits/.

Would you like to see horses in motion? We’re thrilled to announce the return of the Breed Bonanza, sponsored by Sentinel by Kent and Blue Seal! Just like last year, this exciting under saddle class is open to all breeds and disciplines and features both a youth and adult section. All competitors will be evaluated based on quality of gaits, horsemanship, and turnout by a curated panel of three judges. The 2025 Breed Bonanza will take place at 11 am on Sunday, November 9, in the US Equestrian Coliseum. Entries are open until September 5! If you’d like to compete, please visit https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-participate/mass-compete/mass-breed-bonanza/.

Looking for hands-on activities with horses? Equine Affaire is proud to announce that Drive A Draft is back! Presented in partnership with the Whispery Pines Percherons, this exciting activity teaches you how to drive a draft horse or a pair of draft horses from the ground. If you’ve always dreamed of learning how to guide an 1,800 pound-Percheron with nothing but two lines and your voice, this is your opportunity! Drive A Draft will take place on Friday, November 7, from 11 am to 1 pm and Sunday, November 8, from 12 pm to 2 pm in the Warm Up Pavilion adjacent to C-Barn. It’s free to participate for Equine Affaire attendees. To sign up, visit the Whispery Pines Percherons stalls in C-Barn the same day you plan to participate.

Are you new to the horse world or do you have horse-crazy kids? Make sure to add the Equine Fundamentals Forum to your agenda! Stationed in the Mallary South, the Equine Fundamentals Forum features a variety of hands-on activities and exhibits designed to cater to newbie horse lovers or youth. The EFF also has its own demo ring, where our experts will present a full schedule of novice-friendly demos designed to increase your knowledge and familiarity with the fundamentals of horsemanship and horse care. Little kids will also enjoy creating their own stick horse crafts and participating in the Stick Horse Rodeo, happening daily at 3 pm!

Of course, no Equine Affaire is complete without the Versatile Horse and Rider Competition. Sponsored by Chewy, this notoriously challenging competition returns on Friday, November 7, to the US Equestrian Coliseum, and will be judged by horse trainer Jason Irwin from Southampton, Ontario, Canada. Twenty-five horse-and-rider pairs will race the clock and each other as they navigate Equine Affaire’s notorious obstacle course, which will feature a range of obstacles and required maneuvers. Make plans today to attend and cheer on your favorites, or if you’d like to compete yourself, applications are now open! Visit https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-participate/mass-compete/mass-versatile-horse-rider-competition/ for more information. Apply by September 5.

Don’t have a horse, but you’d still like to be involved with Equine Affaire? We want you for our volunteer corps! Volunteers play a valuable and essential role in the production of our event every year by assisting with set-up and tear-down, distributing programs, assisting with clinic arena equipment, and more. Volunteers can earn free admission and fun souvenirs! Please apply by September 26. Visit https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-participate/mass-help/mass-volunteer/ for more information.

How would you like to win a special weekend getaway to the 2025 Equine Affaire in Massachusetts? Enter the My Equine Affaire Moment contest for a chance to win! Fans are encouraged to share photos, videos, audio recordings, essays, or a combination to tell the story of how Equine Affaire has impacted their lives. The winning storyteller will receive a pair of four-day general admission tickets to the event; a pair of tickets to one performance of Fantasia; and a complimentary hotel room for four nights at the Holiday Inn Express: Springfield Downtown in Springfield, Massachusetts. The winner’s story will also be reproduced in our event program and shared on our social media channels, our website, and our podcast. Enter by August 31! Everyone is invited to review the rules and access the entry form on our website at https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-other-features/equine-affaire-moments/.

Equine Affaire will take place Thursday through Sunday at the Eastern States Exposition on November 6-9, 2025. Hours for the show are from 9 am to 7 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and from 9 am to 5 pm on Sunday. Tickets are $20/day for adults or $60 for a four-day pass; children’s tickets are available for $12/day for children ages 7-10; and children six and under are admitted for free. General admission includes access to the trade show, theme pavilions, the Donkey Extravaganza, the Versatile Horse and Rider Competition, the Breed Bonanza, and all clinics, seminars, and demonstrations. Buy your tickets online, or tickets and four-day passes will also be available for sale at the gates of the event. Fantasia requires separate tickets. Tickets for Fantasia range from $16-$27. Please note that the Eastern States Exposition charges for parking.

Book a room with any one of our 2025 host hotel partners and take advantage of special rates and room blocks by mentioning Equine Affaire! See our host hotels here: https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-attend/host-hotels/.

Equine Affaire gratefully acknowledges the support of its sponsors, including Myhre Equine Clinic; US Equestrian; Horizon Structures; Fair Hill Saddlery; Pro Earth Animal Health; LRP Matting; Tribute Equine Nutrition; Double D Trailers; Custom Equine Nutrition; Sentinel by Kent and Blue Seal; Chewy; and many more. To learn more about Equine Affaire, visit www.equineaffaire.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @equineaffaire. We’ll see you at Equine Affaire!

