Wild Horses Gallop to the Big Screen: Steamboat Springs to Host Premiere of “5000 Miles 5000 Mustangs”

On August 5 at 7:00 PM, the highly anticipated documentary “5000 Miles 5000 Mustangs” will make its premiere as a marquee event of the Colorado Wild Horse Film Fest. Prepare for an unforgettable journey into the heart of America through a young woman’s mission to showcase the courage and versatility of our nation’s Living Legends.

What happens when you combine a passion for wild horses with a quest for grand adventure? In 2021/2022, the result was the “Mustang Discovery Ride.” Produced by JA Media Productions and directed by Julianne Neal, the 5000 Miles 5000 Mustangs Documentary captures the 14 month long ride of Wild Horse trainer Lisanne Fear, along with her team of Mustangs. Joined by support staff, visiting videographers and a rotating host of guest riders, Lisanne’s team experienced the extremes of major cities and remote wilderness as they crossed the country on the American Discovery Trail (ADT), riding previously wild Mustangs while packing, camping and speaking about the power of these amazing animals. From the Atlantic shores of Delaware to the Pacific coast of California, the film follows the team through grueling heat waves, intense wind storms, and encounters with everything from copperheads to wild herds. Set against the rugged beauty and diverse landscapes of the ADT, the documentary mirrors Lisanne’s mission to bridge the gap between wild horse advocacy and public awareness while showcasing the raw spirit of the Mustang. Attendees will experience a visually stunning film that is both a call to action and a love letter to America’s wild horses. The documentary release in 2026 is timed to coincide with the America 250 commemoration, the perfect backdrop to honor one of our nation’s most enduring Living Legends, and celebrate the spirit of exploration that defines the American character.

The premiere screening serves as a centerpiece for the Colorado Wild Horse Film Fest, a gathering produced in cooperation with the Equus Film & Arts Fest and The Wild Horse Summit. The event will also feature the screening of an accompanying music video set to Buddy Celman’s “American Mustang: I’m An American Too,” a song that captures the soul of the trail. The Colorado Wild Horse Film Fest and the Wild Horse Summit will follow the premiere screening from August 6th-8th, culminating in an Adoption event at the Wild Horse Refuge in Craig, CO.

Premiere Event Details:

What: Film Premiere of 5000 Miles 5000 Mustangs

When: August 5, 2026 | Doors open at 6:00 PM | Screening at 7:00 PM

Where: Wild Horse Cinema, Steamboat Springs, CO

Special Feature: The screening will be followed by an exclusive Q&A session with Lisanne Fear, Julianne Neal and selected Wild Horse Advocates featured in the documentary.

Tickets will be available beginning in May through the Wild Horse Cinema website. Early booking is encouraged as seating is limited for this exclusive one-night event.

Beyond the Film:

For more information about the Mustang Discovery Ride and further stories, experience the following:

Mustang Discovery Podcast: 21 Episodes of travel stops on the ADT during the ride https://www.youtube.com/@amustangstory

A Mustang Story Docu-series: 12 Episodes per season of Mustang adoption stories https://amustangstory.com

Adopted by a Mustang Children’s Book Series: Available on Amazon

About JA Media Productions

Julianne Neal is an award-winning author, film director and podcast host. She serves as Director of Education and Production for the EQUUS Film & Arts Fest, is a member of the American Horse Publications Community and holds a dual certification in Equine Services and Education with Arenas for Change. JA Media Productions, located in Ridgeway, SC, channels the power of storytelling through film, video and podcast production, art and literature.

Media contact:

Julianne Neal

803-351-0223

jamediaconnections@gmail.com