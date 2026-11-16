Contact:

Dani Licklider

Director, Western Brands

817-569-7155

danielle.licklider@cowboypublishing.com

www.westernhorseman.com

WINNERS REVEALED FOR THE 2026 BEST OF WESTERN HORSEMAN AWARDS

Voters crowned new contenders alongside time-tested favorites in this battle for best of the Western industry.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS (Nov. 15, 2026)—From trusted brands for products like trailers and cowboy boots to voices in the Western industry who embody the cowboy spirit, Western Horseman has always shared authenticity and quality within its pages. These same values have endured across decades, connecting the horsemen and horsewomen who first enjoyed The Western Horseman in 1936 with our modern-day readers in 2026.As the publication’s 90th anniversary year nears its end, Western Horseman is proud to recognize the 75 businesses, individuals, horses, events and destinations voted the best in the Western industry in its fifth annual Best of Western Horseman Awards.

Nominations came from staff recommendations and reader submissions, and the selected nominees were sorted into five sections: Apparel, For the Horse, Home and Ranch, People, and Culture.Readers voted for their favorites throughout June 2026 and again in a lightning round in July, determining who would earn the coveted prize of winner, runner-up and third-place honorable mention in the sections’ different categories, with new additions including the Working Ranch Cowboy, Western Advocate and Top Horse.

“Each year, it’s a tremendous honor to recognize the people, places and companies shaping the Western industry,” Western HorsemanBrand Director Dani Licklider says. “Being recognized by your peers is a meaningful distinction, and we don’t take that honor lightly. Our voters have the difficult task of choosing among so many deserving candidates. Congratulations to this year’s winners, and thank you for the passion and dedication you bring to an industry and way of life we are all proud to be part of.”

Voters vied for a combination of familiar faces from years past and exciting new competitors, culminating in a diverse group of champions. This year’s brand winners include a blend of family-owned businesses, large operations, more newly founded companies and long-established brands. In addition to the best businesses, Western Horseman is proud to recognize the people who personify the Western way of life, from skilled craftsmen to entertainers, and the greatest Western destinations and events, sure to please any horseman.

To view the 2026 Best of Western Horseman winners, please visit westernhorseman.com/best-of-western-horseman. To purchase your copy of the December “Best of” issue of Western Horseman, please visit shop.westernhorseman.com.

About Western Horseman

The Western Horsemanbrand is dedicated to protecting and preserving Western traditions, promoting the sport of rodeo, elevating horsemanship principles and promoting the authentic Western way of life. Since its first issue, published in January 1936, Western Horseman has embodied the true cowboy spirit through exceptional storytelling, educational resources and live events. Currently, the Western Horseman brand consists of a 12-issue per year print magazine and monthly digital edition, a comprehensive website, dynamic social media channels, a robust books and merchandise division, and several Western events. For more information, visit westernhorseman.com or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/westernhorseman or Instagram at instagram.com/westernhorseman.

About Morris Equine Group

Morris Equine Group consists of some of the industry’s most recognized brands, including Western Horseman, Quarter Horse Newsand Barrel Horse News. The group also includes EquiStat, a statistical service offering detailed information and earnings for the performance horse industry. Morris Equine Group is home to the National Barrel Horse Association; the West Coast Barrel Racing Association; the first-ever two-time Professional Bull Riders Team Series Champions, Nashville Stampede; the World Championship of Colt Starting, Road to the Horse; and the Decatur, Texas, event center The Ranch at NRS.

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