Workforce Uncertainties? Join the American Horse Council on Sept. 15th for an AHC Webinar

Workforce uncertainties remain one of the greatest challenges facing agriculture today. To help shed light on this critical issue, the American Horse Council invites you to join us for a special webinar:

Date/Time: September 15th at 1:00 PM ET

Speaker: John Walt Boatright, Director of Government Affairs, American Farm Bureau Federation

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86291811671

About the Webinar:

John Walt Boatright joined AFBF in 2022 and brings deep expertise in farm labor, pesticides, food safety, biotech, and specialty crops. His portfolio includes legislative initiatives in Congress as well as engagement with the U.S. Department of Labor, EPA, and FDA.

In addition, John Walt represents AFBF in national coalitions such as the Agriculture Workforce Coalition, Pesticide Policy Coalition, Minor Crop Farmer Alliance, Ag Biotech Alliance, and the Commodity Liaison Committee of the IR-4 Project.

This session will provide valuable insights into labor and workforce challenges in the agriculture and equine sectors, along with strategies being discussed at the national level.

Don’t miss this timely opportunity to better understand the policies and pressures shaping our workforce.

About the American Horse Council

As the national association representing all segments of the horse industry in Washington, D.C., the American Horse Council works daily to represent equine interests and opportunities.

