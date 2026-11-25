Free November 27 webinar with Egypt Equine Aid will examine what visitors rarely see and how local customs, livelihoods, and the business of tourism shape the lives of working animals.

Some working horses and donkeys around the pyramids of Giza carry tourists or pull carriages despite hunger, exhaustion, and painful injuries. On Friday, November 27, at 2 p.m. Eastern time, HorseGrooms will host a free live webinar with Kate Hutchings, Head of Development at Egypt Equine Aid, to look at why these conditions persist and what it will take to change them. The webinar,The Lives of the Working Horses & Donkeys Behind the Pyramids, is open to everyone, and a replay will be available.

The Longines Global Champions Tour in Cairo drew international attention to the suffering of working animals near the pyramids. Hutchings will share photographs and videos that show what the Egypt Equine Aid team encounters in its daily work. She will discuss the conditions animals face on and off the job, the free veterinary care the charity provides, and the new hospital it is building.

The webinar follows an eye-opening episode of The HorseGrooms Podcast in which host Dinette Neuteboom spoke with Jill Barton, founder of Egypt Equine Aid. Barton described heartbreaking situations of horses pulling heavy carriages through deep sand, animals continuing to work with painful injuries, and what happens when they need weeks or months away from work to recover. She also explained how visitors can come away with a very different impression if they see only the horses working inside the pyramid area.

Barton drew a distinction between families and farmers who depend on a working animal for their livelihood and tourism businesses that may operate several horses or camels. She described owners who want to take good care of their animals and welcome practical advice and help from charities like Egypt Equine Aid. But she also said that many owners in the tourist industry choose to not feed their animals properly because buying a new horse costs less than buying decent feed. Barton also discussed why she is skeptical about what the five-year welfare initiative announced after the Cairo event can achieve without effective enforcement.

For HorseGrooms, caring about horse welfare extends beyond the horses in our own barns. The webinar gives attendees a chance to hear directly from the people caring for these animals, ask questions, and learn how they can help. Hutchings will discuss ways to support Egypt Equine Aid and how choices such as skipping animal rides at the pyramids or asking tour companies about their welfare practices can make a difference.

Friday, November 27 | 2 p.m. EST | 7 p.m. UK | 8 p.m. CET

Free and open to everyone. No HorseGrooms Community membership required.

Register for the free webinar

Listen to Jill Barton on The HorseGrooms Podcast (available on the Equus Radio Network and all major podcast platforms)

Learn more about Egypt Equine Aid

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Upcoming HorseGrooms Webinars & Events

Both January MeetUps will take place at the beautiful Eye Candy facility in Wellington, Florida.

January 18, 2027 | Equestrian Employers Forum. This fundraiser for the HorseGrooms Foundation will feature expert speakers on groom retention, immigration topics for equestrian employers, and marketing an equestrian business.

January 25, 2027 | Lunging, Horsemanship, and Horse Welfare. Louise Serio, Jack Towell, and Norman Dello Joio will give live demonstrations. FEI steward Jean Bonsall will discuss lunging at horse shows, and a veterinarian will explain how lunging can affect the horse’s body.

February 2, 2027 | Keeping Cool: Horses, Heat and Smart Cooling.Dr. Carolien Munsters is an internationally recognized researcher in equine exercise physiology who studies how sport horses adapt to heat. In this webinar, she’ll address common myths about using cold water, scraping, and letting horses drink after exercise. She’ll also explain how to cool horses’ legs effectively and share what research tells us about whether leg boots increase tendon temperatures.

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About HorseGrooms

HorseGrooms is a global platform that educates, supports, connects, and recognizes grooms. Through practical resources, events, and community, HorseGrooms promotes good horsemanship, better horse care, and equine welfare.Visit HorseGrooms.

Media contact

Dinette Neuteboom, Founder, HorseGrooms

dinette@horsegrooms.com