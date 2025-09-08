WORLD PREMIERE: MY LIFE BETWEEN THE REINS

September 11, 2025 | TCL Chinese Theatre, Hollywood, CA

An inspiring true-story feature documentary by Marilyn Swick

Hollywood, CA – Award-winning filmmaker, producer, actor, and songwriter Marilyn Swick proudly announces the World Premiere of her powerful feature documentary, My Life Between the Reins, at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard. The premiere takes place on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 10:00 AM (Theater 4) as part of the Silicon Beach Film Festival (September 4-12, 2025). Both the feature film and its companion music video of the same title are official selections of the festival.

A Story of Unbreakable Spirit and Equestrian Triumph

My Life Between the Reins tells the story of Paige, a young woman born with cerebral palsy. Doctors once predicted she might never walk or talk. Paige defied the odds and entered the competitive equestrian world. Under the guidance of trainer Kevin Dukes, her determination led to multiple AQHA award wins. The film highlights her lifelong motto, “I am not disabled, just inconvenienced,” celebrating her spirit and the bond she shares with her family and horses. The director, Marilyn Swick, said that she knew the story of Paige and her mother, Susie, was a beacon of hope that needed to be shared. She added that the film is a tribute to courage, resilience, and the power of never giving up on dreams, regardless of obstacles.

Additional Festival Honors & Screenings

Silicon Beach Film Festival (Hollywood, CA): World Premiere for both the feature film and music video on September 11, 2025.

Show Low Film Festival (Show Low, AZ): The feature film was honored as a Top 100 Award Winner and marks Swick’s third alumni recognition. Three screenings are scheduled from October 17-19, 2025.

Tryon International Film Festival (Tryon, NC): The music video is a Final Selection and will screen on October 11, 2025, at 2:00 PM in the Tryon Depot Room.

Multimedia Content and Follow the Journey

The film’s soundtrack is complemented by its soundtrack. The title track, “My Life Between the Reins,” was written and performed by Donna Estelle Bukevicz of Molly Girl Music, LLC., who also served as the Muisc Supervisor & Creative Soundtrack Director for the project. You can listen to it here:

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/donnabrittonbukevicz/my-life-between-the-reins.

Another song featured in the documentary is, “Let Me Ride,” written by Discover Sooner Member, Colleen Brown Keenleyside and performed by Colleen Rae. You can listen to it here: https://artists.landr.com/057829443303

Follow the journey and learn more about the film:

Official Trailer – Youtube

IMDb: My Life Between the Reins

Facebook: @MyLifeBetweenTheReins

Instagram: @MyLifeBetweenTheReins

About Marilyn Swick:

Marilyn Swick is a multi-award-winning director, screenwriter, SAG-AFTRA actor, and ASCAP songwriter. She is a long-standing member of the AQHA/NSBA community. Her production company, Sleep On It Productions, creates films that inspire and amplify true stories.

Contact Marilyn Swick at marilynswick@gmail.com for future collaborations.

Media Contact:

Marilyn Swick

marilynswick@gmail.com