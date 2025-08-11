Wrangler Women of Influence Nominations Open

Nominations for the Wrangler Women of Influence Award open July 21.

Nominations for the Wrangler Women of Influence Class of 2025 close August 22, 2025.

The Wrangler Women of Influence Award, presented by The American Quarter Horse Journal, recognizes six women within AQHA and the American Quarter Horse industry whose positivity, perseverance and integrity have impacted the Association and industry.

“Innovation, courageous individuality and a pioneering spirit are core values of Wrangler that are mirrored in the American Quarter Horse Association,” said Robin Rich, senior brand marketing manager of Wrangler. “We could not be more proud to lead the effort to celebrate the women who embody these characteristics and whose actions have helped to shape the American Quarter Horse industry.”

A Wrangler Woman of Influence could be a woman who works at a lesson barn, manages a 4-H horse program or a regional AQHA racing experience and encourages young people to join the American Quarter Horse Youth Association; a ranch manager or ranch woman who makes sure all of their American Quarter Horses are registered and that the horses she breeds are enjoyed by the industry; a woman who is a cheerleader for AQHA, its mission and programs; or a researcher who has received American Quarter Horse Foundation scholarships and/or grant money to focus her research on equine-related diseases, conditions or therapies.

“These women aren’t always visible, as they are too busy connecting kids with horses; marketing horses to just the right audience; and sharing the benefits of owning and riding American Quarter Horses and being a part of the larger AQHA family,” said Becky Newell, editor-in-chief of the Journal. “In alignment with Wrangler’s values, we see the Wrangler Women of Influence winners as fun, courageous and committed. They persevere in the face of obstacles, and they respect everyone. These are the women who are doing the heavy lifting when it comes to making sure that anyone and everyone appreciates the world’s most versatile horse – the American Quarter Horse – and our western heritage.”

A panel of judges will select six winners, who will each be highlighted in an issue of the Journal throughout 2026, on aqha.com and on AQHA social media platforms. The winners will also receive prize packages from AQHA’s generous corporate partners.

For nomination guidelines and rules, and to submit a nomination, go to www.aqha.com/wrangler-women-of-influence.

