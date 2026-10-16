XpertEquine’s REM Mask Receives U.S. Patent Approval

Granbury, Texas — October 15, 2026 — XpertEquine, a partnership between Equibrand Products Group, LP and BVEH Veterinary Hospitals, PLLC, has received U.S. Patent approval for its REM Restoration Equine Mask. The patent was approved on August 4, 2026, and covers the mask’s blue-light-blocking technology for horses and other animals.

The REM mask blocks blue light from reaching a horse’s eyes, similar to blue light glasses made for people. Blocking blue light helps enable the horse’s natural ability to produce melatonin levels that allow the horse to rest, recharge, and perform at their best. That is especially helpful at shows, barrel races, and other events, where barn lights are left on late into the night or around the clock.

“Horses need darkness to produce melatonin and get real rest,” said Dr. Beau Whittaker DVM, who developed the mask. “At most shows, the lights stay on through the night in barns where horses are trying to sleep. The REM mask gives horses a way to rest and recover even when the lights cannot be turned off.”

How the REM Mask Began

The idea for the REM mask started about two years before it was introduced. Dr. Whittaker, who had used blue light blocking glasses himself in the evenings, noticed how many horses were kept under bright barn lights at nighttime barrel races. Some events ran until midnight or later, with horses stalled under lights while waiting to run.

After researching how light affects melatonin in horses, Dr. Whittaker learned that horses may be even more sensitive to light than people when it comes to melatonin response. He built an early prototype using blue light blocking lenses and began studying horses wearing the mask overnight under lights compared with horses that did not wear one. The horses wearing the masks showed increases in melatonin.

Dr. Whittaker and Dr. Charlie Buchanan brought the idea to Equibrand, and the two teams began working together to develop the product. Equibrand helped refine the mask design, while Dr. Whittaker tested prototypes and provided feedback. The REM mask was first sold in 2020.

Helping Horses Rest at Shows and at Home

The REM mask was first developed for performance horses that spend nights under bright, artificial lighting at shows, races, and events. Horses need REM sleep just like people do, and they must lie down to get it. When horses are in a new environment, surrounded by activity and bright lights, that rest can be hard to come by.

The mask can be used across both Western and English disciplines for any horse that needs help resting. Reiners have been among the most consistent users, along with barrel racers, cutters, cow horse riders, pleasure horses, and warmblood or dressage horses that travel frequently. It can also be used at home for horses that are nervous, anxious, or have a hard time getting their REM sleep. Increased melatonin can also help lower stress levels, which may help with other issues such as ulcers.

“Barrel racers were some of the first to use it, but it is becoming more widespread,” said Tegan Still, Product Specialist at Equibrand. “Reiners use it a lot, and we are seeing more interest from cutters, warmbloods, and dressage riders, especially when they are away at shows. Any horse that needs help resting in a bright or unfamiliar environment can benefit.”

More Than Rest

Along with supporting rest and recovery, the REM mask offers eye protection. Its solid eye cover helps keep dust and debris out of the horse’s eyes during hauling and travel. Some owners also report that the mask has a calming effect on horses while they are being hauled.

The mask is also available with a blackout cover for one eye. That option is designed for horses with an eye injury, ulcer, scratch, or other condition that needs to be kept out of the light while it heals. Left and right versions are available.

The REM mask fits much like a familiar fly mask, making it practical for use at home, on the road, at competitions, and at veterinary clinics.

Availability

The XpertEquine REM Restoration Equine Mask is available through XpertEquine and select equine retailers. For more information, interviews, images, or video, contact the XpertEquine marketing team. https://www.xpertequine.com/

About XpertEquine

XpertEquine represents a partnership between Equibrand Products Group, LP and BVEH Veterinary Hospitals, PLLC. Its first product, the REM Restoration Equine Mask, is the first blue light blocking device designed for horses. The mask was developed to support natural melatonin production, rest, recovery, and performance.

Media Contact:

Nicole Speeding

Digital Marketing Outreach Coordinator

XpertEquine / Equibrand Products Group

nspeeding@equibrand.com