Unexpected Conversations at the AHP Conference Spark Reflection on Leadership, Innovation, and Quiet Influence Within the Equine Community

TRYON, NC — Unexpected conversations at the recent American Horse Publications Conference revealed a quiet but familiar truth inside the horse industry: many accomplished professionals still question whether they truly belong while building meaningful work.

During discussions throughout the conference, a repeated theme began to emerge among experienced professionals from many areas of the equine world. Despite years of work, contribution, leadership, and experience, many still admitted they sometimes questioned themselves while pursuing new ideas, projects, businesses, writing, educational programs, nonprofit work, leadership roles, and creative endeavors.

That conversation led to an unexpected phrase shared during one presentation: “You are not imposters. You are mapmakers.” The idea resonated immediately with many attendees.

In industries built around tradition, change often feels uncertain while it is happening. The people introducing new ideas, building new systems, improving communication, creating educational programs, developing safer practices, launching nonprofits, supporting advocacy efforts, producing creative work, or approaching horses and people differently rarely feel like they have a complete map in front of them.

Yet they continue building anyway. Some become storytellers. Some become visionaries, innovators, or pioneers. Many quietly influence the horse industry long before they ever receive formal recognition for their work.

Often, they are simply individuals trying to improve something they care deeply about.

The riding instructor adjusting lesson structure, so riders feel calmer and more organized. The freelance writer pitching stories while quietly wondering whether their voice matters. The artist or photographer sharing work that captures something others may overlook. The nonprofit leader trying to build meaningful change with limited resources. The rescue operator creating structure in difficult situations. The younger professional bringing fresh ideas into established environments while still learning the terrain around them.

Many of the people helping shape the future of the horse industry do not fully realize they are doing it while it is happening. Real leadership often develops before confidence fully arrives.

New paths rarely come with complete instructions.

And many professionals who are later viewed as storytellers, visionaries, innovators, or pioneers spend years privately questioning themselves while building the very work that eventually influences others.

“Sometimes the people creating the path are still wondering whether they belong on it,” said Randi Thompson. “But history inside every industry is shaped by people willing to move forward before the map is complete.”

“Some of the most influential people in the horse industry are quietly building pathways for others while still questioning themselves,” said Laura Kelland-May. “Many people do not realize the value of what they are contributing while they are still in the middle of creating it.”

“Innovation often begins long before an industry fully has language for what is being created,” said Darla Walker-Ryder. “The people willing to continue exploring, building, questioning, and contributing despite uncertainty are often the ones helping move industries forward.”

The reflection connects closely to the developing work of the Equine Safety and Success Network™ (ESSN), which continues exploring how awareness, communication, operational clarity, observation, and thoughtful leadership quietly shape equine environments long before visible outcomes occur.

Rather than focusing only on problems after they happen, the work encourages people to pay closer attention to the patterns, decisions, conversations, and leadership moments already shaping the future of the horse industry every day.

About the Equine Safety and Success Network™

The Equine Safety and Success Network™ (ESSN) is an educational initiative founded by Randi Thompson focused on practical awareness, communication, operational consistency, and real-world equine safety culture. The developing Equine Safety Success Guide™ framework explores five interconnected areas: Rider Awareness; Horse Awareness; Communication and Shared Language; Trigger Based Evaluations and Follow Through; and Continuity and Documentation.

The Facebook, Equine Safety and Success Network™ member Pilot Program shares ongoing discussions and educational content through the ESSN community as these concepts continue to develop through real world application and professional feedback.

Editorial Note

Publications, organizations, and equine industry groups interested in sharing or featuring content from the Moments That Matter™ series are welcome to contact Randi Thompson. The Moments That Matter™ series highlights practical awareness insights drawn from real world equine environments and is part of the developing Equine Safety Success Guide™.

Media Contact:

Randi Thompson

randithompsonlive.com