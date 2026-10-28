You Know How to Handle the Horse. But What About the Incident Report?

New Incident Documentation Mini Toolkit Collection invites horse professionals to help develop practical resources through the ESSN pilot program.

When something unexpected happens at a horse facility, experienced professionals often know how to respond. They attend to the people involved, manage the horses, and address immediate concerns. But once the situation is under control, what information should be recorded? Who needs to provide a statement? And how do you make sure important details aren’t overlooked?

The Equine Safety and Success Network™ (ESSN) has introduced its new Incident Documentation Mini Toolkit Collection to help horse professionals answer those questions. The ten-document collection includes implementation guidance, staff and management resources, communication examples, and three separate forms for documenting incidents and collecting individual instructor, staff, and witness statements.

“One of the things I’ve seen in my work as an Equine Expert Witness and Litigation Consultant is how quickly important details can be forgotten or become confused,” said ESSN founder Randi Thompson. “People may remember different parts of the same incident. Having a process in place helps professionals record what happened, preserve individual observations, and document the actions taken while information is still fresh.”

The collection is part of the developing Equine Safety and Success Guide™, a practical decision-support system for horse professionals. Through the Equine Safety and Success Network pilot program, participants are encouraged to use these resources in their own operations and share what works, what needs clarification, and what could be improved. Their feedback helps shape tools designed around the realities of running a horse business.

“Good documentation begins before an incident happens,” Thompson added. “Our goal is to help horse professionals establish practical systems they understand, can teach to their staff, and can use when they need them.”

A Special Invitation for AHP Members

As a special opportunity for American Horse Publications (AHP) members, Randi Thompson is offering complimentary access to the complete Incident Documentation Mini Toolkit Collection through the ESSN pilot program. AHP members interested in participating are invited to contact her at randi@randithompsonlive.com to receive the collection in exchange for reviewing the resources, considering how they can be used in horse operations, and providing practical feedback.

About the Equine Safety and Success Network™

The Equine Safety and Success Network™ (ESSN), founded by Randi Thompson, is a free pilot program where horse professionals help develop and test the Equine Safety and Success Guide™ in real operations.

Media and Speaking Inquiries

Randi Thompson is available for interviews, podcasts, articles, expert commentary, and educational presentations.

Contact: Randi Thompson

Email: randi@randithompsonlive.com

Phone: (828) 243-1401

Website: https://randithompsonlive.com