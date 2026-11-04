You Know How to Train Horses. But Who Taught You How to Run a Training Business?

The Horse Trainer’s Experience™ invites professionals to help develop practical resources through the free Equine Safety and Success Network™ Facebook pilot program.

TRYON, N.C., November 4, 2026 — Professional horse trainers spend years learning how to work successfully with horses. But who teaches them how to manage everything else that comes with running a training business? For many independent trainers, the same person caring for and training the horses is also responsible for client inquiries, evaluations, agreements, scheduling, payments, paperwork, and communication. These responsibilities can be overwhelming, especially for professionals trying to earn a living doing what they love.

The Equine Safety and Success Network™ (ESSN) is introducing The Horse Trainer’s Experience™, a new educational series exploring the practical steps that can help trainers create safer, more successful businesses. Rather than telling experienced professionals how to train horses, the series introduces ideas, examples, forms, and procedures they can adapt to their own operations. This approach reflects The Steps to Your Success™, the guiding concept behind the Equine Safety and Success Guide™ (ESSG) Toolkit Collections.

What Will Trainers Explore? The series follows the complete training experience, including responding to prospective clients, evaluating horses and owners, establishing agreements and expectations, welcoming horses into training, communicating progress, involving owners in appropriate activities, developing horse-and-owner partnerships, managing daily business responsibilities, building a community around the training program, preparing horses and owners for going home, and maintaining client relationships. These topics apply to professionals specializing in groundwork, liberty, riding, driving, competition, and other disciplines.

A New Form Is Already Being Developed. The Prospective Horse Training Client Information Form is one of the first original working resources shared with ESSN members. It helps trainers gather information about a horse’s current abilities, training history, health and behavior, competition experience, handling concerns, and the owner’s goals before making acceptance decisions. The form also requests ordinary cell phone videos recorded within the past month, showing the horse’s current handling and work, including the intended rider when applicable. It introduces prospective clients to the evaluation and acceptance process and the agreements, health records, and other preparations that may follow. The goal is to help trainers make informed decisions before a horse arrives.

Developed and Tested by Working Horse Professionals. The free ESSN Facebook pilot program is where original forms and resources are shared with experienced horse professionals for review, testing, and improvement. Members are invited to identify missing information, suggest changes, and explore how the resources work in their own businesses. Their feedback helps refine the materials before they are incorporated into the ESSG Toolkit Collections™. The Prospective Horse Training Client Information Form is currently available for member review, giving trainers an opportunity to contribute their knowledge to a resource that other professionals may eventually use.

Better Experiences for Trainers, Clients, and Horses. Clear expectations, consistent communication, thoughtful evaluations, and practical procedures can help trainers reduce misunderstandings, manage responsibilities, and spend more time doing what they love. Clients benefit from understanding the training process and having opportunities to develop the skills needed to continue their horses’ progress. Horses benefit when training decisions reflect their individual needs and the people responsible for them are better prepared to work together.

“A successful training experience involves much more than what the horse learns,” said Randi Thompson, founder of ESSN. “We’re inviting horse professionals to help us develop resources they can actually use. When we improve the trainer’s experience, we can also create better experiences for clients and horses.”

Our Gift to AHP Readers: Join the Free ESSN Facebook Pilot Program. American Horse Publications readers are invited to join the Equine Safety and Success Network™ on Facebook, participate in The Horse Trainer’s Experience™ series, review original working forms, and help develop The Horse Trainer’s Toolkit Collection™ alongside other professionals. Members have access to resources as they are shared and tested, including the new Prospective Horse Training Client Information Form. Participation is free, and professional feedback helps ensure that the finished resources are practical and workable in real equine businesses.

About the Equine Safety and Success Network™: Founded by Randi Thompson, ESSN is a free Facebook pilot community where horse professionals help develop, test, and improve resources for the Equine Safety and Success Guide™ (ESSG), supporting safer, more consistent, and more successful horse operations.

Media and Speaking Inquiries: Randi Thompson is available for interviews, podcasts, articles, expert commentary, and educational presentations.

Contact: Randi Thompson | Equine Expert Witness and Litigation Consultant

Equine Safety and Success Network™

Email: randi@randithompsonlive.com | Phone: (828) 243-1401

Website: https://randithompsonlive.com