YOUR ANNUAL TRAIL GUIDE TO EQUINE AFFAIRE IS HERE!

COLUMBUS, OH, April 1, 2026 – Have you heard the news? Tens of thousands of equestrians are coming to the Ohio Expo Center next week for the best four-day horse expo ever: Equine Affaire! With just a handful of days to go until the gates open for the event on Thursday, April 9, at 9 am, we know everyone is chomping at the bit with excitement for the latest edition of North America’s premier equine exposition and equestrian gathering – and so are we. After all, what’s not to love? With hundreds of exhibitors, dozens of top-flight clinicians and industry experts, and herds of beautiful horses on site, this event presents can’t-miss equestrian entertainment, education, and inspiration tailor-made for horse lovers just like you. No matter what you enjoy most about horses and the horse world, there’s something incredible waiting for you at Equine Affaire!

Make the most of your visit next week by checking out this handy trail guide. Every year, we compile the ultimate insider’s guide for our attendees so they know who to see, where to go, and what to do when. Plus, we always add in some helpful hints and frequently asked questions so you’ve got everything you need to know to go in one place. Let’s saddle up!

I WANT TO GO! WHERE IS IT, WHEN IS IT, AND HOW DO I GET THERE?

Equine Affaire will take place at the Ohio Expo Center on April 9-12, 2026. The Ohio Expo Center (OEC) is located at 717 East 17th Avenue in Columbus, Ohio. Hours on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are from 9 am-7 pm (EST), and on Sunday, from 9 am-5 pm (EST). Single day tickets and four-day passes for Equine Affaire are available for purchase here. Tickets will also be available for cash-only purchases at the gate.

For an overview map of the grounds, click here. We’ll also have this map, and all our individual building maps, printed in the official event program, which is handed out to every adult with admission while supplies last. Love to prep? You can preview the official event program here!

You can access the event off I-71 from 17th Avenue on the north side of the Ohio Expo Center. On Thursday through Sunday, you can drive through the main gate (Gate 3) and park on the south side of 17th Avenue until full. You can also park in a large lot on the north side of 17th Avenue and walk through pedestrian Gate 2, near the Bricker Annex.

The Ohio Expo Center charges for parking, so please be prepared to pay the parking attendants promptly when you arrive. It’s $10/entry or $25/four-day pass. Standard Parking will accept cash, credit/debit, Apple pay, and Google pay.

Also, please leave your pets at home! We cannot allow any pets in any of the buildings, except for service dogs per Ohio Revised Code § 955.43.

Need more information? Click here.

QUICK TIP: If you plan to come multiple days or would like to enter and leave repeatedly on the same day, purchase a four-day parking pass from the OEC! Parking passes will be available for purchase from the parking attendants at the gate.

FAQ: When can I arrive to park on site? You can arrive and park as early as you wish, but the doors to all the exhibit buildings will remain locked until 9 am.

I HEARD THE OHIO EXPO CENTER IS STILL UNDER CONSTRUCTION! HOW WILL THAT AFFECT EQUINE AFFAIRE?

As part of the Expo 2050 Master Plan, the Ohio Expo Center remains under construction. To accommodate the construction, the footprint of our event has changed and the flow of traffic for horses, cars, and pedestrians will also look different. Please pay attention to the signs on site and be aware of your surroundings as you navigate the Expo Center. Here’s a quick summary of a few of the most important changes to Equine Affaire’s layout this year:

– The Celeste Center is available this year. All our exhibits and vendors who were housed in the Bricker Annex last year will be back in the Celeste, including the Equine Fundamentals Forum, the EFF Demo Ring, trailer vendors, and other trade show exhibitors. The EA Volunteer Office will also be in the Celeste Center this year.

– The midway aisle between the Celeste Center and the Bricker Building has reopened. Food concessions will be located primarily between the Bricker Building and the Celeste Center.

– The mallway between the Bricker and the Gilligan is under construction, but there are footpaths available to allow pedestrian and equine traffic to flow between the two buildings.

When in doubt, consult the overview map of the event. The map will be available on our website, on our social media, and in our event program.

WHERE CAN I STAY?

There are a variety of host hotels near the event. A list is available on our website. Here’s how to find out what’s available and how to receive a special discounted rate on your stay.

Are you coming in an RV or camper? Camping is available on site at the OEC and remains unaffected by the construction. There is no advance registration. All spaces are filled on a first-come, first-served basis, and there are plenty of spaces for all. The current OEC camping rate is $50/day and subject to change without notice. Camping permits can be purchased upon arrival. Pets are welcome in the camping areas. You can learn more about camping at the OEC here.

WHAT IS FANTASIA?

We’re glad you asked! Fantasia is Equine Affaire’s musical celebration of the horse. A theatrical extravaganza of equine and equestrian performances all set to music, this nighttime event takes place in the Coliseum on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights during Equine Affaire. The doors open at 6:30 pm and the show starts promptly at 7:30 pm. The show typically lasts approximately two hours with one fifteen-minute intermission.

Fantasia is unlike any show you’ve ever seen! Every performance features a stunning array of disciplines and styles of riding as well as a variety of breeds of horses, all presented by some of the most sought-after performers in the nation. This year’s show will feature the Diamond D Cowgirls; Double Dan Horsemanship; three-time AQHA Congress reining champion Keith Ceddia; the Whispery Pines Percherons; 2026 Westminster Agility Champion Amber McCune and her border collie, Typo; 2023 VHRC Champion Brittany Mayer and her mustang, Coppy That; the theatrical jousters of E Imaginations LLC; and two-time NFR Specialty Act Performer Jessica Blair Fowlkes, plus many more!

Fantasia requires separate tickets, and tickets sell quickly, so buy yours today! You can purchase Fantasia tickets online or by calling our office at (740) 845-0085, M-F, 9 am-5 pm (EST). You can also buy tickets on the day of each performance from the Information Booth in the Bricker building until we sell out.

QUICK TIP: Make sure to stay after the event for a special autograph signing session! All the performers come back into the arena after the show to sign postcards and programs.

FAQ: Do I need to purchase separate tickets for Equine Affaire and Fantasia? Yes, you need to purchase general admission tickets to access Equine Affaire’s daytime activities and a separate ticket to attend Fantasia. However, if you arrive after 6:30 pm EST to attend Fantasia, you will not have to purchase a general admission ticket to Equine Affaire.

CAN I LEARN MORE ABOUT HORSES AT EQUINE AFFAIRE?

There’s no better place to learn about horses than Equine Affaire! For more than thirty years, Equine Affaire has proudly served as an educational gateway to the world of horses. Our mission is to produce events that help improve the horse management, training, and riding skills of all equestrians, from the beginner to the experienced competitor. Year after year, we build our first-class educational program with hundreds of clinics, seminars, and demonstrations, all presented by talented speakers and presenters who are also dedicated, passionate horse-people.

Whether you love riding, jumping, liberty, reining, ranch work, roping, dressage, barrel racing, driving, learning about horse health care and husbandry, or any number of other horse-related topics, there’s a clinic, seminar, or demonstration on our schedule for you. Love Mustangs? Don’t miss the range of sessions dedicated to Mustang enthusiasts!

This year’s educational program includes Cowtown in Cooper, a special feature geared specifically for Western riders who enjoy working with cattle. Sponsored by Western Life Today, Cowtown in Cooper is a two-day educational tour through the world of cow-oriented Western events, such as boxing, ranch riding, sorting, breakaway roping, and more.

NEW! We are proud to present a fresh educational feature, the Bred for Speed exhibit! Located in the Breed Pavilion in the Voinovich, our Bred for Speed exhibit will feature exhibits, demos, and displays all about the speed horses and speed events of the horse industry. Living equine ambassadors from a range of speed-oriented breeds will be included, including Standardbreds and Thoroughbreds. The Bred for Speed exhibit will also include a dedicated Demo Ring with its own schedule of educational sessions and demos all about speed events and horses.

Check out our clinic schedule and a full list of presenters at this link to find the best clinics to attend for you and your area of interest.

If you’re brand new to the horse world, make sure to stop by the Equine Affaire Information Booth in the Bricker Building and tell our friendly staff. They’ll have extra tips and info for you to help get you started! That’s also where you can pick up your official event program. And while you’re there, ask for directions to the Equine Fundamentals Forum in the Celeste Center.

FAQ: How can I ride in a clinic at a future Equine Affaire? Equine Affaire’s Ride with a Pro clinic program is a popular and affordable way to ride with and learn from one of your idols at Equine Affaire! Applications are available online starting in January and the deadline to apply is typically in early February. Learn more about Ride with a Pro here.

WHERE DO I GO TO SHOP?

Equine Affaire is home to the largest horse-related trade show in North America. Featuring hundreds of exhibitors spread across several buildings, you’re virtually guaranteed to find what you’re looking for! Make sure to visit the Bricker Building, the Celeste Center, and the Voinovich Center, as well as outdoor areas between buildings, to see all the exhibitors. See a full list of this year’s vendors here.

While you’re shopping, make sure to check out our Facebook (@equineaffaire) starting at noon on Thursday, April 9, so you can cast your vote for the Best Booth Award! On Thursday morning, our staff will select five outstanding exhibitor booths and post photos on our Facebook page by noon. Then it’s up to you to vote for your favorite booth until noon on Saturday, April 11. The booth with the most votes will win the contest! Participating in the Best Booth Award voting is the perfect way to support your favorite exhibitors. Watch our Facebook feed for details on how to vote and to see who wins!

Love shopping for bargains? Located in the Voinovich, the Marketplace at Equine Affaire is a consignment shop where people just like you can drop off their gently used equestrian items for sale, or browse for bargains among quality used equestrian goods. Learn more about consigning and shopping at the Marketplace here.

NEW! Are you in the market for or do you need to sell a used horse trailer, truck, tractor, ATV, or other farm vehicle? Check out the brand-new Wheels & Deals Boulevard! In this feature, attendees can rent a parking spot on the Boulevard at Equine Affaire for a small fee and market their item to their fellow attendees. Or if you’re looking to buy, make sure to stroll through the Boulevard and see what’s on offer! You might just need to drive an extra vehicle home.

QUICK TIP: Many exhibitors host raffles at their booths during the show. Make sure to take business cards or little slips of paper pre-filled with your name, mailing address, and email addresses to make entering raffles quick and easy! You can find a list of all the exhibitors holding raffles in the event program, too. You never know what you might win! (And for that matter, don’t forget to enter Equine Affaire’s free online raffle. Entries are accepted through April 12!)

ARE THERE COMPETITIONS?

There are three exciting competitions taking place at Equine Affaire!

First, the Versatile Horse & Rider Competition will take place on Friday, April 10, 2026, in the Coliseum. This exciting competition features horses and riders traversing an obstacle course created to test communication between horse and rider, as well as each competitor’s horsemanship skills and athletic prowess. Riders are competing for $5,500 in cash and other prizes. It’s one exciting race! Check it out here and bookmark that page for the future to learn more about applying to compete! Make sure to get there early to get a good seat – the competition starts at 1:30 pm! — and cheer on all of our competitors. (P.S.: You can learn more about every horse and rider pair who’s competing this year by following our press release feed over here.)

NEW! Inspired by the ranching life and Cowtown in Cooper, the Cowboy Challenge is coming to the Cooper Arena on Saturday, April 11, at 3:30 pm. This fun unmounted competition will consist of a short obstacle course featuring common barn chores, like moving hay, throwing a lasso, wheeling a wheelbarrow, and lots more – all done in your spurs! Wear your work gloves, hat, and boots, and show up ready to work – and ready to laugh! Our emcee will be the hilarious stand-up horse girl comedian, Hayden Kristal. Visit the Information Booth in the Bricker Building prior to the competition to sign up. It’s free to participate, but the number of competitor slots is limited and will be filled on a first come, first served basis. Limit one event entry per person.

On Sunday, make sure to catch the Breed Bonanza, sponsored by Sentinel Horse Nutrition! This unique under-saddle rail class will pit horses and riders of a variety of breeds and disciplines against one another in an all-breeds-welcome showdown. The Breed Bonanza will take place on Sunday, April 12, in the Coliseum at 11:30 am. The Bonanza will consist of a Youth division and an Adult division. Competitors will be evaluated based on quality of gaits, horsemanship, and turnout. A carefully curated panel of three judges consisting of a breeder, a horse show judge, and a professional trainer will bring their unique backgrounds and perspectives to the ring as they select and crown the Breed Bonanza winners. Don’t miss it!

FAQ: Is admittance to all three competitions included with my general admission ticket? That’s correct. No extra tickets are required to attend these events.

HOW CAN I MEET SOME COOL HORSES AND PEOPLE?

Visit the Breed Pavilion in the Voinovich Center and the Horse & Farm Exhibits in the Gilligan Complex! First, the Breed Pavilion will showcase dozens of horse breeds and registries with origins in North America, Europe, and beyond. You can network with horse owners, research breeds, learn about national, regional, and local breed associations and their activities, and so much more. Association representatives will be on hand to provide helpful information and answer questions about their breeds and horses, and equines from miniatures to drafts and from stock horses to sport horses will be on exhibit and presented in hand for your consideration. Under saddle demonstrations of the breeds featured in the Breed Pavilion will also be conducted throughout the weekend in the main clinic arenas, offering you a chance to understand and appreciate the conformation, characteristics, and aptitudes of horses of different breeds.

After you’ve toured the Breed Pavilion, take a stroll through the Gilligan Complex and visit the Horse & Farm Exhibits. You can chat with barn and equine business owners, visit with industry professionals offering horses for sale, and plenty more. The Adoption Affaire, in partnership with the ASPCA Right Horse program, will also take place in the Gilligan Complex all weekend. Make sure to visit the Adoption Affaire stalls to learn about the mission of various rescues and sanctuaries and meet horses available for adoption.

Have you ever dreamed of driving a pair of giant draft horses? At Equine Affaire in Ohio, we are delighted to offer you the chance for a fascinating experience with the gentle giants of Whispery Pines Percherons! Free for Equine Affaire attendees, the Drive A Draft activity will take place on Friday and Saturday in the NRS Experience Pavilion. Sign up by visiting the Whispery Pines Percherons’ stalls in the Gilligan Complex near the green wall. Learn more here.

QUICK TIP: Ask all the questions! Our exhibitors love to share and showcase their equestrian experiences. Make sure to ask for business cards or pamphlets, too, especially if you’re interested in taking lessons, purchasing a horse, or asking for training services.

WHAT ABOUT THE KIDS?

Equine Affaire is a great place to take kids of all ages, especially horse-crazy ones. The Equine Fundamentals Forum has lots of fun activities, including an arts and crafts project and a fun stick horse rodeo (3 pm daily!). This year, the EFF will be back in its usual home, the Celeste Center.

THIS EVENT SOUNDS GREAT! HOW CAN I VOLUNTEER/EXHIBIT/ADVERTISE/PARTICIPATE SOMEDAY?

You can learn more about how to volunteer, exhibit, advertise, or participate with Equine Affaire in the future by visiting www.equineaffaire.com.

MY QUESTION DIDN’T GET ASKED! NOW WHAT?

If you have more questions or need to get in touch with our staff, there are plenty of ways to reach out to us! Bookmark our website (www.equineaffaire.com), follow us on Facebook and Instagram @equineaffaire, or call our office at (740) 845-0085, 9:00am-5:00pm EST (M-F). We can’t wait to see you at Equine Affaire!

Media Contact:

Allison Rehnborg

arehnborg@equineaffaire.com