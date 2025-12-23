Your Gift Stops Crisis Before It Starts: Make your year end donation have a lasting impact on at-risk horses for years to come.

Washington, D.C., 12/22/2025

This year, thousands of horses stayed out of crisis because help came before it was too late.

Across the country, horses face uncertain futures not due to just neglect, but because owners run out of options. Job loss, illness, rising feed costs, or natural disasters can quickly push even responsible owners into hardship.

The United Horse Coalition exists to change that.

Through our national UHC Equine Resource Database (UHCERD), crisis referrals, and support for responsible rescues and sanctuaries, UHC connects horse owners to trusted local resources before situations escalate. This work often happens behind the scenes, but its impact is profound.

A strong safety net keeps horses with their owners when possible, supports responsible rehoming when needed, and strengthens the organizations doing rescue the right way.

As the year comes to a close, we invite you to help sustain this safety net for horses nationwide.

Your year-end gift doesn’t just help us respond to crisis—it prevents it.

Make your year end gift today: https://unitedhorsecoalition.weblinkconnect.com/atlas/forms/donation/5

$50

Helps us connect a horse owner to a verified local resource through the UHC Equine Resource Database and supports timely referrals that prevent horses from becoming at-risk

$100

Helps maintain the Equine Lifeline, a 24/7 live assist option on the UHC website that connects owners with a staff member or real-time resources to help them get the assistance they need

$250

Supports the continued creation and development of our trusted educational resources and outreach to current and new horse owners on what it means to be a #ResponsibleHorseOwner.

$500

Helps us to maintain and sustain the national safety net infrastructure used by the UHC’s Equine Resource Database that connects owners, rescues, and service providers to critical resources nationwide.

$1,000

Allows UHC to expand prevention-focused programs, partnerships, and data-driven tools that keep horses out of the slaughter pipeline.

We believe prevention saves lives, both horse and human. Thank you for standing with horses, owners, and the organizations working tirelessly on their behalf.

Wishing you and the horses you love a wonderful holiday season.

Ashley Harkins

United Horse Coalition

Operations Manager

About the United Horse Coalition

The United Horse Coalition is a broad alliance of equine organizations that have joined together under the American Horse Council to educate the horse industry about the issues facing horses At-Risk, or in transition. We seek to provide information for existing and prospective owners, breeders, sellers, and horse organizations regarding the long-term responsibilities of owning and caring for horses, as well as focusing on the opportunities available for these horses.

Media Contact:

Ashley Harkins

United Horse Coalition

Phone: 202-296-4031

Email: ops@horsecouncil.org