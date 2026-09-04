Your Next Donation Just Found You

Horse organizations are often the ones asking for donations. This time, the donation is looking for them.

The Equine Safety and Success Guide™ (ESSG) is opening its new Professional Resource Donation Program, offering select equine organizations the opportunity to receive professional Toolkit Collections that can be used to support fundraising auctions, conferences, scholarship initiatives, educational programs, awards, and other activities benefiting the equine community. The program is designed to put practical professional resources into the hands of horse professionals who can take them back to their own operations and put them to work.

“We are not looking for places to give away products. We are looking for equine organizations worth investing in,” said Randi Thompson, creator of the Equine Safety and Success Guide™. “We want these resources to reach horse professionals who can take them back to their operations, put them to work, and use them to create safer, more consistent and successful experiences for the people and horses they serve.”

Organizations may apply to be considered for one or more of four professional Toolkit Collections currently available. Each collection has a professional resource value of $350, with the four collections representing a combined value of $1,400. The collections address different parts of everyday horse operations, from establishing expectations and creating a new rider’s first experience to evaluating rider development and thoughtfully managing the experience of parents, guardians, and guests.

Rules & Expectations Toolkit Collection™ | $350 Value

Designed to help horse professionals establish, communicate, implement, and follow up on the rules and expectations that guide their operations. The collection focuses on moving beyond documents and signatures to create clearer conversations, greater consistency, thoughtful documentation, and professional follow-through when expectations are not met.

Learn more: Rules & Expectations Toolkit Collection

First Lesson Experience Toolkit Collection™ | $350 Value

Designed to help riding programs intentionally create the experience that begins before a new rider ever gets on a horse. The collection addresses the process from the first inquiry and preparation through welcoming riders and families, rider readiness, the first lesson experience, communication, and follow-up.

Learn more: First Lesson Experience Toolkit Collection

Complete Rider Evaluation Toolkit Collection™ | $350 Value

A three-part professional evaluation system for Introductory, Foundational, and Progressive riders. The collection helps horse professionals create a consistent approach to evaluating rider skills and development while supporting horse-and-rider suitability decisions, communication, documentation, and future instruction.

Learn more: Rider Evaluation Toolkit Collection

Parents, Guardians & Guest Experience Toolkit Collection™ | $350 Value

Designed to help horse operations thoughtfully manage the people surrounding the rider experience. The collection addresses communication with parents and guardians, guest and spectator expectations, observation areas, boundaries, common situations, follow-up, and ways to create a more positive experience for everyone involved.

Learn more: Parents, Guardians and Friends Toolkit Collection

The Toolkit Collections were developed as practical professional resources that horse professionals can put to work in their own operations. Depending on the collection, resources may include implementation guidance, professional forms and decision-support tools, staff and management guides, communication examples, follow-up documentation, and other materials designed to help turn good professional practices into consistent everyday systems. A selected organization may receive one Toolkit Collection or multiple collections depending on the nature of the opportunity, the audience being served, and the potential impact of the donation.

Organizations applying for consideration will be asked to explain whom they serve, what the donation would support, why the professional resources would be a good fit for their audience, and how the donation would be presented or promoted. Applicants may also identify which Toolkit Collection or Collections they believe would be most beneficial to their audience and explain why. Submitting an application does not guarantee a donation. Resources are limited, and organizations will be selected based on audience fit, purpose, potential impact, and the opportunity to introduce these professional resources to horse professionals who may benefit from them. The Equine Safety and Success Guide™ will determine which organizations are selected and which professional resources are appropriate for each opportunity.

About the Equine Safety and Success Network™

The Equine Safety and Success Network™ (ESSN) is an educational initiative founded by Randi Thompson focused on practical awareness, communication, operational consistency, and real-world equine safety culture. The developing Equine Safety Success Guide™ framework explores interconnected areas: Rules & Expectations, First Lesson Experience, Rider Evaluations, Parents, Guardians & Guests, private and group riding lessons, guided trail riding, emergency awareness, horse training, building your community and other operational practices affecting horses and the people who work with them.

The Facebook Equine Safety and Success Network™ member FREE Pilot Program shares ongoing discussions and educational content through the ESSN community as these concepts continue to develop through real-world application and professional feedback.

Editorial Note

Randi Thompson is available for podcasts, interviews, contributed articles, educational features, speaking opportunities, and other equine industry media opportunities.

Media Contact: Randi Thompson

randithompsonlive.com