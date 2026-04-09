ZACH TOP ANNOUNCES 2026 COLD BEER AND COUNTRY MUSIC TOUR DATES Tour Launch Coincides with Highly Anticipated ZT Jean Retail Release

Scottsdale, AZ -April 9, 2026 — Rising country star Zach Top is hitting the road this summer with his highly anticipated Cold Beer and Country Music Summer Tour ’26. Following a breakout year and surging fan demand, Top will headline a series of major venues, bringing his traditional country sound and high-energy live show to audiences throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The tour announcement arrives alongside the highly anticipated retail rollout of the ZT Jean, a signature collaboration with Kimes Ranch. After debuting at the National Finals Rodeo in December – where it quickly sold out – the ZT Jean is now arriving in select retail locations and will once again be available online at KimesRanch.com, giving fans another chance to get their hands on the in-demand style.

The tour kicks off June 5 in Durant, Oklahoma, and will make stops in key markets including Orange Beach, Columbia, Salt Lake City, Boise, and more before wrapping up in Gilford, New Hampshire at the end of August.

Fans can expect an unforgettable night of authentic country music and electric performances as Zach Top continues to cement his place as one of the genre’s most exciting new voices.

2026 COLD BEER AND COUNTRY MUSIC TOUR DATES

6/5/26 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater

6/12/26 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

6/20/26 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/9/26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/10/26 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena

7/15/26 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

7/16/26 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

8/7/26 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

8/8/26 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC (Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center)

8/13/26 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/20/26 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

8/21/26 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center

8/22/26 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

8/28/26 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

For tickets, VIP packages, and more information, visit www.zachtop.com and follow along on social media for updates.

About Zach Top

“The future of country music” (Billboard), Zach Top is in the midst of a monumental year. He recently earned his first Grammy award at the 68th Grammy Awards for Best Traditional Country Album with his sophomore album, Ain’t In It For My Health–the inaugural recipient of the newly introduced category. The accolade follows his New Artist of the Year win at the 59th CMA Awards and his first #1 at country radio with “I Never Lie,” further cementing his status as one of country music’s most exciting voices.

Released last summer to widespread acclaim, Ain’t In It For My Health debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Current Country Albums chart and #11 on the Billboard 200, earning more than 30 million global streams in its first week. Receiving widespread praise, Rolling Stone declares, “Zach Top holds his own with the country greats…Top’s vocals soar with the confidence of a seasoned storyteller,” the Los Angeles Times praises, “As crisp as country music gets,” and Pitchfork proclaims, “Ain’t In It for My Health is good, clean country fun, full of clear-eyed comedic writing and tight arrangements.”

Top was also named New Male Artist of the Year at the 2025 ACM Awards and featured in Variety’s 2025 Young Hollywood Impact Report. These accomplishments follow the release of Top’s breakthrough 2024 debut album, Cold Beer & Country Music, which has earned over one billion streams to date.

Known for his engaging live performances, Top will perform select stadium shows with George Strait and Chris Stapleton before continuing his extensive “Cold Beer & Country Music” headline tour through the summer. Raised in Sunnyside, WA, Top grew up on classic country music around the family farm. At the age of seven, he formed a bluegrass band with his siblings, setting the stage for his future musical ambitions.

About Kimes Ranch

Founded by Matt and Amanda Kimes, Kimes Ranch was built on a vision to bring elevated craftsmanship and authenticity back to Western apparel. What began as a small family endeavor in Arizona has evolved into a modern luxury brand known for its clean design, impeccable fits, and unmistakable longhorn signature.

Driven to create “the jean” the Western world couldn’t find-rugged enough for the ranch yet refined enough for everyday wear-Matt and Amanda quickly established a reputation for thoughtful construction, durable performance, and timeless silhouettes. Today, that same commitment shapes a full collection of premium apparel designed with integrity and informed by the brand’s Western heritage.

As Kimes Ranch continues to grow, its approach remains personal: stay true to its roots, uphold uncompromising quality, and ensure customers feel connected to the people behind the name. Kimes Ranch delivers a luxury experience grounded in authenticity, a modern interpretation of Western style, elevated with the care of a family brand.

For more information, visit www.kimesranch.com

Kimes Ranch Media Contact: McKenzie Parkinson/mrs.parkinson@kimesranch.com PHOTOS: https://app.air.inc/a/bb9620ca8

Media Contact:

Lindsay Perraton

mrs.perraton@kimesranch.com