Zach Top Puts His Own Stamp on the Modern Western Wardrobe – The Official Zach Top x Kimes Ranch Collection Launches October 15th

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – October 13, 2026 – Zach Top has a distinct sense of style -classic without feeling dated, Western without trying too hard, and unmistakably his own. That sensibility inspires the Zach Top x Kimes Ranch Collection, launching October 15.



The collaboration brings together two brands of classic American style, with Zach playing an integral role in bringing the collection to life. From the beginning, he worked alongside the Kimes Ranch team to shape a lineup that reflects his personal taste and the way he actually dresses. Every element-from the fit and fabric to the color palette and finishing details—was selected with Zach’s style in mind.

The collection is designed as a versatile Western wardrobe, featuring a range of pieces that can transition effortlessly from everyday life to the road and the stage. Long-sleeve button-up shirts bring a traditional Western influence to a timeless staple, while short-sleeve polos offer a more relaxed option. Hoodies and sweatshirts provide comfortable layers for travel and downtime, while a Western-inspired vest adds versatility and functionality. Anchoring the collection is a classic denim jacket, designed to become a staple that develops even more character over time.

The collection reflects the Western influences and timeless pieces that have shaped Zach’s personal style. Familiar Western elements are paired with clean, contemporary details, creating pieces that feel lived-in and authentic from the start. The result is apparel with personality-clothing that feels connected to the history of Western style without looking like it belongs to another era.

That balance of tradition and individuality is also what connects Zach Top and Kimes Ranch. Both share an appreciation for craftsmanship, quality materials and styles that don’t depend on passing trends. The collaboration is built around the idea that the best pieces-and the best music-have staying power.

For Zach, that meant creating clothing that could work wherever life takes him. The collection was designed to accommodate the different sides of his schedule, whether he’s traveling between shows, spending a day off at home or stepping onto a stage. The pieces can be worn individually or layered together, dressed up or kept casual, giving fans the ability to build the collection into their own wardrobes.

“Working on this collection has been a really cool experience because I got to be involved in the process from the beginning,” said Zach Top. “I wanted the clothes to feel like things I’d actually wear, and we were able to take some classic Western ideas and put our own spin on them. I’m proud of how it all came together.”

“We wanted this collection to feel natural to Zach,” said Amanda Kimes, co-founder of Kimes Ranch. “His personal style is such a big part of who he is, so it was important that the collection came from his perspective. Zach was involved throughout the process, and that collaboration is what makes the final product feel genuine.”

The Zach Top x Kimes Ranch Collection launches online on October 15, 2026, and will be available through Kimes Ranch as well as Kimes Ranch retailers. The collection marks the next chapter in the partnership between the artist and the Western brand, bringing Zach’s personal style together with Kimes Ranch’s approach to quality, fit and timeless Western apparel.

About Zach Top:

Dubbed “the future of country music” byBillboard, Zach Top is in the midst of a landmark year with two nominations at the upcoming 60th Annual CMA Awards: Album of the Year (Ain’t In It For My Health) and Male Vocalist of the Year. The nominations follow wins for Best Traditional Country Album at the 68th GRAMMY Awards (Ain’t In It For My Health, the inaugural winner in the category), New Artist of the Year at the 59th CMA Awards and New Male Artist of the Year at the 60th ACM Awards. The Sunnyside, Washington native recently earned his first No. 1 at country radio with “I Never Lie” and will headline 2027’s Stagecoach Music Festival.

Ain’t In It For My Health (Leo33) debuted with over 30 million global streams in its first week withRolling Stonecalling him a country great in the making, theLos Angeles Timesdescribing it as “as crisp as country music gets,” andPitchfork highlighting its “good, clean country fun.” The album follows his 2024 breakthrough debutCold Beer & Country Music, which has surpassed one billion streams.

About Kimes Ranch Jeans:

Founded by Matt and Amanda Kimes, Kimes Ranch was built on a vision to bring elevated craftsmanship and authenticity back to Western apparel. What began as a small family endeavor in Arizona has evolved into a modern western lifestyle brand known for its clean design, impeccable fits, and unmistakable longhorn signature.



As Kimes Ranch continues to grow, its approach remains personal: stay true to its roots, uphold uncompromising quality, and ensure customers feel connected to the people behind the name. Kimes Ranch delivers a luxury experience grounded in authenticity, a modern interpretation of Western style, elevated with the care of a family brand.For more information, visit kimesranch.com.

Photos: Approved Media Photos-Photographer Credit Noted

Kimes Ranch Media Contact: McKenzie Parkinson / mrs.parkinson@kimesranch.com

Zach Top Media Contact:

Ebie McFarland Essential Broadcast Media, LLC /ebie@ebmediapr.com

Wes Vausewes@ebmediapr.com