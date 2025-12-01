ZACH TOP TEAMS UP WITH KIMES RANCH FOR SIGNATURE JEAN LAUNCH AT THE 2025 NATIONAL FINALS RODEO The collaboration marks the beginning of a full Zach Top × Kimes Ranch apparel line arriving in 2026.

Scottsdale, AZ – December 1, 2025 – Kimes Ranch and country music artist Zach Top are proud to announce the launch of the ZTKR01 Jean, also known as the “Zach”, the first exclusive release from their new collaboration. Blending authentic Western heritage with modern design, the new denim style will be available December 4-13, 2025, exclusively at the Kimes Ranch booth (#1601) inside the Convention Center during Cowboy Christmas at the NFR in Las Vegas.

Crafted with Kimes Ranch’s signature attention to detail and Zach Top’s timeless, Western-inspired style, this jean embodies the spirit of the American West. The jean features a clean, classic fit and comes in two washes-light and dark-designed to suit diverse western lifestyles.

“I’m thrilled to finally share the jeans I’ve been wearing every day for over a year-on stage, on the road, and back home. Working with Kimes Ranch to design these was a hands-on process from start to finish,” says Top. “We wanted something that looked good, felt right, and endured the miles and moments that come with this life. These jeans have been with me through it all, and I can’t wait for y’all to try them.”

“Zach represents the next generation of country and Western culture; his commitment to authenticity aligns perfectly with what Kimes Ranch stands for,” said Matt and Amanda Kimes, founders of Kimes Ranch. “This collaboration brings that spirit to life in denim form, and we couldn’t imagine a better time to debut it than NFR.”

To celebrate the debut of the “Zach,” Kimes Ranch will host a special event on December 11th at Ole Red Las Vegas. Fans will have the opportunity to see the jean up close, purchase limited inventory, and enjoy an afternoon honoring the collaboration. The event is open to the public and doors open at 11AM.

The ZTKR01 Jean marks the first in a series of releases between Zach Top and Kimes Ranch, with future collaborations expected in 2026.

During the National Finals Rodeo, fans and visitors can find the ZTKR01 Jean exclusively at the Kimes Ranch Convention Center booth at Cowboy Christmas as well as online at kimesranch.com beginning December 4th. Quantities are limited and will be available only while supplies last.

About Zach Top

“The future of country music” (Billboard), Zach Top continues his monumental year with his recent New Artist of the Year win at the 59th CMA Awards, three nominations at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards—Best Traditional Country Album (Ain’t In It For My Health), Best Country Song (“I Never Lie”) and Best Country Solo Performance (“I Never Lie”)—and his first #1 at country radio with “I Never Lie.”

His acclaimed sophomore album, Ain’t In It For My Health (Leo33), was released this summer and garnered over 30 million global streams in its first week. Continuing to receive overwhelming praise, Rolling Stone declares, “Zach Top holds his own with the country greats…Top’s vocals soar with the confidence of a seasoned storyteller,” while the Los Angeles Times praises, “As crisp as country music gets” and Pitchfork proclaims, “Ain’t In It for My Health is good, clean country fun, full of clear-eyed comedic writing and tight arrangements.”

Moreover, Top was named New Male Artist of the Year at the 2025 ACM Awards and featured in Variety’s 2025 Young Hollywood Impact Report. These accomplishments follow the release of Top’s breakthrough 2024 debut album, Cold Beer & Country Music, which has earned over one billion streams to date.

Known for his engaging live performances, Top is currently on his extensive “Cold Beer & Country Music” tour, will headline shows across Europe next year—including dates topping the C2C Festival bill—and will join George Strait for a special show in Lubbock in April. Raised in Sunnyside, WA, Top grew up on classic country music around the family farm. At the age of seven, he formed a bluegrass band with his siblings, which set the stage for his future musical ambitions.

About Kimes Ranch

Founded by Matt and Amanda Kimes, Kimes Ranch was built on a vision to bring elevated craftsmanship and authenticity back to Western apparel. What began as a small family endeavor in Arizona has evolved into a modern luxury brand known for its clean design, impeccable fits, and unmistakable longhorn signature.

Driven to create “the jean” the Western world couldn’t find-rugged enough for the ranch yet refined enough for everyday wear-Matt and Amanda quickly established a reputation for thoughtful construction, durable performance, and timeless silhouettes. Today, that same commitment shapes a full collection of premium apparel designed with integrity and informed by the brand’s Western heritage.

As Kimes Ranch continues to grow, its approach remains personal: stay true to its roots, uphold uncompromising quality, and ensure customers feel connected to the people behind the name. Kimes Ranch delivers a luxury experience grounded in authenticity, a modern interpretation of Western style, elevated with the care of a family brand.

For more information, visit www.kimesranch.com



PHOTOS: https://app.air.inc/a/bLPAu1Z3q

