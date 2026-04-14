Zoetis and Equine Network Foundation Continue Long Live the Horse Care Grant for Second Year

Following strong momentum in 2025, the program renews support for equine rescues nationwide through A Home for Every Horse

PARSIPPANY, N.J. April 13, 2026 — Zoetis and the Equine Network Foundation today announced the continuation of the Long Live the Horse Care Grant, renewing vital veterinary care support for equine rescues and organizations that provide critical care for horses in need, in partnership with A Home for Every Horse. The program is designed to help rescues fund medical care that directly improves horse health and welfare.

In its first year, the Long Live the Horse Care Grant offered grants ranging from $1,000 to $4,500. In total, the program received 101 applications and distributed a total of $19,131 to 10 recipients nationwide. These grants went directly to the organizations and veterinarians working to provide critical support for these horses and helped ensure the sustainability of their work.

Recipients of the 2025 Long Live the Horse Care Grant included Horse and Hound Rescue Foundation in Guthrie, OK. Horse and Hound takes in off-track thoroughbreds, provides them with necessary medical care and training, then helps adopt them out to their forever homes. Through the grant, they were able to provide Sharp Rocket, a horse with kissing spine that prevented him from being ridden, with corrective surgery. Sharp Rocket had a successful rehabilitation and has since been placed in a wonderful home, pursuing his new career as a dressage horse.

Zorro’s Crossing, a horse sanctuary that rescues, rehabilitates and adopts horses in Chattahoochee Hills, GA, was another recipient of the 2025 grant. Their namesake, a retired hippotherapy horse named Zorro, was provided with corrective shoeing, special therapeutic boots and continued physical therapy sessions through the grant.

“We’re so proud of the impact that the Long Live the Horse Care Grant made on horses’ lives and well-being in 2025, and we’re excited to continue the program alongside the Equine Network Foundation,” said Jen Blanchard, head of marketing for the Zoetis U.S. Equine division. “At Zoetis, we believe in supporting all horses at every stage of their journey, and it’s a privilege to partner with another organization that cares as deeply about horses as we do. It’s also tremendous to be able to support the equine veterinarians who provide their care, often at a reduced cost, for these horses that find themselves in rescue. This partnership is truly a win-win for the horses impacted, the equine veterinary community and the shared aspiration of providing a home for every horse.”

Building on this momentum, the 2026 Long Live the Horse Care Grant program will provide $19,000 in awards. Individual grants will range from $1,000 to $4,500. Applications are being accepted on a rolling basis through December 31, 2026, with recipients chosen by committee based on need in the hopes that horses can live long, healthy lives. Eligible applicants must be current members in good standing with A Home for Every Horse and the United Horse Coalition.

The partnership is administered through A Home for Every Horse, the flagship program of the Equine Network Foundation, which helps rescue organizations find forever homes for adoptable horses. Zoetis provides support as part of its ongoing commitment to advance care for horses and the equine industry.

“With more than 200,000 horses in rescues across the country at any given time, there’s no question that many need extensive and expensive veterinary care,” said Melissa Kitchen, president of the Equine Network Foundation. “Thanks to Zoetis and the Long Live the Horse Care Grant, we are able to help offset that cost for some of the rescues in need. A Home for Every Horse couldn’t provide resources to the community we serve without the help of partners like Zoetis. We are beyond grateful!”

With a mission to advance the welfare and well-being of equids and the equestrian community through impactful initiatives and fierce advocacy, the Equine Network Foundation provides support in the form of grants and services to both rescues and other sectors of the horse industry. In 2025, the Equine Network Foundation awarded more than $65,000 through three grants, including Long Live the Horse Care Grants, to organizations across the United States.

For more information about the Long Live the Horse Care Grant and to apply, visit ahomeforeveryhorse.com/long-live-the-horse-care-grant/.

To learn more about Zoetis’ portfolio of industry-leading products, visit ZoetisEquine.com.

About A Home for Every Horse

A Home for Every Horse, the flagship program of the Equine Network Foundation, brings support and resources to more than 450 rescues across the nation, offering sponsoring partners a way to support the industry with confidence. Through A Home for Every Horse, over 1,000 horses annually are adopted, along with many others who receive assistance from generous sponsors. The Equine Network Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, is part of the Equine Network.

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the world’s leading animal health company, driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. With a legacy of nearly 75 years, Zoetis continues to pioneer ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, supporting veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners in over 100 countries. We integrate deep scientific expertise, data-driven R&D, advanced manufacturing, and commercial excellence to deliver meaningful innovation across medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, and digital solutions. Guided by our vision to be the most trusted and valued animal health company, Zoetis is committed to setting new standards for the future of animal care through innovation, customer obsession, and purpose-driven colleagues. To learn more, visit Zoetis.com.

The Zoetis Equine division is committed to providing horse care you can count on. Our team includes numerous equine veterinarians and other experts who are inspired daily by the opportunity and profound responsibility to support horses, the owners who love them, and the equine veterinarians and other care team members who safeguard their well-being. Whether at the clinic or in the field, Zoetis is always by your side with a comprehensive, innovative portfolio of equine products and services at every step of a horse’s care and throughout the journey of a horse’s life. Visit zoetisequine.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Matt O’Keefe

Zoetis Equine

763-228-2210

matt.okeefe@exponentpr.com