Zoetis and Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Continue Partnership to Strengthen Equine Biosecurity

Now in its fourth year, the partnership provides vaccines to horses competing at the 2025 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (November 19, 2025)—Zoetis Inc., the world’s leading animal health company and the equine biosecurity partner of the 2025 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR), has again provided Fluvac Innovator® EHV-4/1 vaccines to all participating horses in support of the NFR’s biosecurity protocols. The vaccine sponsorship is part of Zoetis’ continued commitment to equine health and its ongoing partnership with the NFR. Doses were distributed to participants in October to ensure proper protection and compliance with the event’s vaccination timelines and biosecurity requirements.

Vaccination is a critically important step to help protect against risk-based diseases. The NFR instituted its vaccine requirement in 2022 to increase protection against equine influenza (flu) and herpesvirus (rhino), two highly contagious respiratory diseases that are more likely to spread when horses are stressed from travel and are in close proximity to other horses.

Ben Espy, DVM, DACT, a board-certified theriogenologist and veterinarian for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) who works almost exclusively with bucking horses and professional rodeo timed-event horses, has seen firsthand the difference vaccination has made at the NFR. He shared, “It may look the same to those watching on TV, but I can’t emphasize enough the impact the vaccination requirement has had at the NFR. We’ve gone from having a parking lot with coughing, snotty-nosed horses that we had to make accommodations for or force those horses to sit out, to—for the first time in 2024—not having any missed workdays from competition horses.”

The 2025 NFR takes place December 4-13 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. As the premier rodeo event in the United States, the NFR brings together the top riders and elite equine athletes from across the country to compete in multiple events, including roping, barrel racing, bronc riding and more. Between the contestants, crew and rough stock, more than 380 horses have been protected by Fluvac Innovator EHV-4/1 prior to traveling to Las Vegas.

“Zoetis has been with us at every step of our journey implementing these vaccine requirements, and it’s been wonderful to have such an enthusiastic partner,” said Allen Rheinheimer, NFR General Manager – Production. “Not only does this partnership help us ensure all the horses traveling for the NFR have the protection they need and can compete at their best, but it also gives peace of mind to their riders and the veterinarians working with them throughout the event. It’s a critical part of what makes the NFR successful and enjoyable for the viewers here and at home.”

Fluvac Innovator EHV-4/1 is the top-selling equine respiratory vaccine in the U.S.1 and has long been trusted by veterinarians. Since 2018, it has been successfully evaluated to cross-protect against 116 equine influenza viruses (EIV) isolated from 35 states and locations in Canada and Europe, and it has been shown to deliver up to 4.7 times better immune response against EIV than combination vaccines.2-8

“Proactive vaccination is one of the best tools we have to help keep horses healthy during events like the NFR,” said Dr. Nathan Voris, Director of Equine Technical Services at Zoetis. “We are proud to be partnering with event leadership and veterinary teams again this year to highlight the importance of biosecurity at major events and to help protect participants from contagious diseases with the most trusted vaccine on the market.”

In addition to vaccination, Zoetis encourages horse owners to develop proactive biosecurity habits while traveling with horses, including regular temperature checks, cleaning and disinfecting stalls before unloading, avoiding shared equipment—especially water buckets—and isolating horses upon returning home from travel. For a full list of biosecurity recommendations, visit the blog “Show-Stopping Biosecurity: A Horse Show Veterinarian’s Personal Experience.”

For more information on the event, please visit NFRexperience.com or @NFRLasVegas. To learn more about Zoetis and its commitment to equine health, visit ZoetisEquine.com.

About Zoetis

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide—from veterinarians to pet owners to livestock producers. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $9.3 billion in 2024 with approximately 13,800 employees. For more information, visit zoetis.com.

The Zoetis Equine division is committed to providing horse care you can count on. Our team includes numerous equine veterinarians and other experts who are inspired daily by the opportunity and profound responsibility to support horses, the owners who love them, and the equine veterinarians and other care team members who safeguard their well-being. Whether at the clinic or in the field, Zoetis is always by your side with a comprehensive, innovative portfolio of equine products and services at every step of a horse’s care and throughout the journey of a horse’s life. Visit zoetisequine.com to learn more.

