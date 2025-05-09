Zoetis Provides Core EQ Innovator® Vaccines to All Horses Adopted from ASPCA Right Horse Partners During Adopt a Horse Month

For the sixth consecutive year, program adoption partners will receive free Core EQ Innovator vaccines throughout May for horses in their care

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (May 5, 2025)—The ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) announced that for the sixth consecutive year, Zoetis has committed to donating Core EQ Innovator® vaccines to all horses adopted from ASPCA Right Horse Adoption Partners in May 2025[HS1] . The donation is tied to Adopt a Horse Month, a national campaign committed to raising awareness and matching horses, ponies, donkeys and mules with great homes.

“Our continued collaboration with Zoetis enables our partner organizations across the country to provide even greater care for more horses. Each horse arrives to us during a key transition phase of their journey, and this vaccine is vital to supporting them each step of the way,” said Christie Schulte Kappert, Vice President of ASPCA Equine Welfare. “We are grateful for Zoetis’ generous donation and continued support of adoptable equines nationwide.” All horses face exposure to the five potentially fatal core equine diseases: rabies, tetanus, West Nile virus and Eastern and Western equine encephalomyelitis. Core EQ Innovator is the first and only vaccine to help protect horses against all five core diseases in a single injection. By providing this critical vaccine, Zoetis allows adoption partners in the Right Horse program an opportunity to proactively protect equines in their care.

“It’s a privilege to partner with the ASPCA Right Horse program because we deeply align with their mission to create a better world for all horses and animals,” said Nathan Voris, DVM, MBA, Director of Equine Technical Services at Zoetis. “Our team is dedicated to developing expert-backed vaccines and conducting essential research to protect horses. There’s nothing more rewarding than leveraging our resources to help horses in their adoption journey. We’re incredibly proud to support the ASPCA’s efforts in finding new homes for horses, and we look forward to continuing this meaningful collaboration.”

To read a heart-warming equine adoption story and learn about resources through the Right Horse, visit the Zoetis Blog: Saddle Up for Second Chances, A Month of Horse Adoptions.

The ASPCA Right Horse program works alongside Zoetis, industry professionals, equine welfare organizations and advocates to improve the lives of horses through equine adoption. The program works to reframe the conversation around equine adoption and find loving homes for horses across the United States.

Each year in May, Adopt a Horse Month builds public enthusiasm and support for equine adoption. The ASPCA Right Horse team encourages the horse-loving public to adopt, volunteer, donate supplies or foster. To find an affiliated program near you to support, visit myrighthorse.org.

About the ASPCA®

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) was the first animal welfare organization to be established in North America and today serves as the nation’s leading voice for vulnerable and victimized animals. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than two million supporters nationwide, the ASPCA is committed to preventing cruelty to dogs, cats, equines, and farm animals throughout the United States. The ASPCA assists animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary community through research, training, and resources. For more information, visit www.aspca.org and follow the ASPCA on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

About Zoetis

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide—from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock farmers and ranchers. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries.

The Zoetis Equine division is committed to providing horse care you can count on. Our team includes numerous equine veterinarians and other experts who are inspired daily by the opportunity and profound responsibility to support horses, the owners who love them, and the equine veterinarians and other care team members who safeguard their well-being. Whether at the clinic or in the field, Zoetis is always by your side with a comprehensive, innovative portfolio of equine products and services at every step of a horse’s care and throughout the journey of a horse’s life. Visit ZoetisEquine.com to learn more.

