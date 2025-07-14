2025: Cowboy Up Lone Star Seminar Recap

DOUBLETREE BY HILTON HOTEL DALLAS NEAR THE GALLERIA ~ DALLAS, TEXAS

MAY 15-17, 2025

AHP invited members to “cowboy up” in the Lone Star State for the 2025 AHP Equine Media Conference at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Dallas Near the Galleria May 15-17, 2025, for three days packed with educational sessions, exciting networking opportunities, and valuable industry insights. It was the perfect chance to connect with fellow equine media professionals, content creators, organizations, and businesses at a venue custom made for networking (and having a good time)!

With several major equine companies headquartered in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, Texas is the heart of a vibrant equine culture, including rodeo, cutting horses, reining, and other western disciplines. This rich backdrop of Texas’ equine heritage set the stage for dynamic discussions, collaborations, and inspiration in the world of equine storytelling.

We once again celebrated the annual Equine Media Awards as well as a Preakness Watch Party, line dancing, and other special awards, and educational portion of the conference featured a diverse array of media and marketing related topics.

2025 Award Winners

2025 AHP Equine Media Awards Results

2025 Equine Industry Vision Award Winner – Julie Broadway

2025 AHP Equine Media NextGen Award Winner – Kendall Beier

2025 AHP Equine Media Student Award Winner – Ella Barnett

Weatherford Dream Tour

Members gathered bright and early Thursday morning, May 15 for the Weatherford Dream Tour, traveling by motor coach to three stops in the Western performance horse mecca, Weatherford, Texas. Stops included a tour of the world-class Oswood Stallion Station and their lineup of million-dollar stallions, a visit with reining trainer Josh Tishman, exploring new tech at Equine Sports Medicine & Surgery, and finishing the day at Teton Ridge’s exclusive TR9 Ranch, with a stop at the world famous Teskey’s Saddle Shop for lunch and shopping, before heading back to Dallas to kickoff the AHP Equine Media Conference in high style with the Farnam “Everything for the Ride” acoustic performance starring The Castellows!

