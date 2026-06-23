2026: Going the Distance Going together Recap

There is a proverb of disputed origin, “If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together.” Going together for more than 50 years, members of American Horse Publications have been going the distance, professionally and personally in pursuit of our passions in the landscape of equine media. We are the pony girls and cowboys who’ve grown up into storytellers who inspire the next generation to follow a trail we’re blazing as new media terrain beckons.

We were so happy to be TOGETHER in Lexington, Kentucky May 14-16, 2026 where we explored who we are, celebrated the distance we’ve covered, and prepared for the journey ahead of us in equine media. The intimate and inviting Campbell House provided the quintessential bluegrass and bourbon-infused backdrop for the workshops, panel discussions, networking, and professional recognition that continues to inspire, year after year.

The rolling hills of Lexington’s equine traditions set the stage for conference topics that take a deep dive into our creative crafts and career paths as we continue to educate our audiences.