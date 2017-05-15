Bill Boze Bell, Publishing

BOB BOZE BELL's work has appeared in Arizona Highways, Playboy, National Lampoon, the Arizona Republic and True West magazine. For ten years (2002-2012) he did a video version of True West Moments which ran on the Westerns Channel. BBB can currently be seen on the series "Gunslingers" which runs on the American Heroes Channel. Triple B is also the CEO and executive editor of True West magazine, positions he has held since 1999. He has written nine books on Old West characters like Billy the Kid, Wyatt Earp, Doc Holliday and a three-part series (so far) on Classic Gunfights which appear in True West. These popular, heavily illustrated books have sold over 80,000 copies, so far. In 2014, he published a visual memoir of growing up on Route 66 called "The 66 Kid," and this year he published the first volume of "The West Moments" the book. As for retirement, BBB says, "Work is only work if you'd rather be someplace else. And I'm exactly where I want to be."

Friday, June 16, 2017

11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Surviving the New Media Landscape with Lessons from the Old West

How can anyone survive in the digital tsunami world we live in today? The CEO and executive editor of True West magazine, Bob Boze Bell, will relate all the mistakes he has made, all the knowledge he has learned, and some of the secrets he has found (as he puts it, "even a blind dog finds an acorn once in a while.") The proof in the pudding is: True West is still in business after 64 years! Wow! How in the hell did that happen? Find out. . .