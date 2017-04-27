Carl Landau, Revenue Building Events

Founder/Owner, Niche Media

Niche Alias: Grand Poobah

carl@nichemediahq.com

CARL LANDAU gets niche. He’s made millions starting and selling five niche magazines and two conferences and tradeshows in both the consumer and B-to-B publishing worlds. His unique insights into the needs of small-to-medium niche publishers inspired his wildly successful “Publishers Only” Niche Magazine Conference (2007) and his subsequent Niche Digital Conference (2009), and other events focused on the revenue concerns and business needs of niche media owners and publishers. Niche Media now puts on five events per year and growing!

Carl first became famous 20 years ago for sending cats in the mail! (He and the Humane Society have long since patched things up.) When he’s not dreaming up wild ways to sell niche media, Carl can be seen (and heard) cheering on his beloved San Francisco Giants, letting his dogs out (again), and listening to Steely Dan.

Previous AHP presentations include: San Mateo, California (2001); Hunt Valley, Maryland (2003); and Albuquerque (2007).

Carl's sessions on events include launching or improving an event and marketing the event to the max!

Friday, June 16, 1017

9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Event Mania

Ready to launch an event, or improve the one you have? Learn from the master as Carl Landau the Grand Poobah at Niche Media discusses event creation, operational aspects, speaker development, sponsor support and more! Understand how the event process works to develop your events and tie in marketing efforts for success.

Friday, June 16, 2017

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Event Marketing

Supercharge your event marketing by leveraging your brand to the max! Carl will show you how to create the perfect event marketing mix with your event website, direct mail, e-marketing, webinars, video, social and lots more. Plus, learn how to target and use audience segments to maximize event attendance and revenue.