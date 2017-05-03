Christopher Ware, Sales

CHRISTOPHER WARE is a media sales expert with 18 years’ experience in selling print and digital advertising, event sponsorships, and exhibit space. He has generated $20,000,000 in media sales for niche publications and events. Currently he is the Vice President of Business Development for NAIOP, a national trade association for real estate developers. At NAIOP he’s doubled revenue since the end of the Great Recession, doubled conference sponsorship sales, more than tripled the number of companies sponsoring, and tripled digital advertising sales. But he’s best known for giving away free burritos to get his calls returned.

Christopher is a regular speaker at industry events on generating sponsorship and media sales including: Niche Media, Association Media and Publishing, International Association of Exhibit Managers, Specialized Information Publishers Association (SIPA), and ExpoNext.

Christopher lives in Virginia with his wife of 18 years. He’s been to all 30 Major League Baseball parks, over 40 minor league parks, and hopes to one day see a game in every state.

Saturday, June 17, 2017

2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Selling to the Caveman – Using the Science of Persuasion to Close the Sale

Did you know that a waiter will get a better tip if he leaves you a mint with the bill? Or that people stand closer together as they find they have more in common?

In this session we take explore the science behind how your brain makes decisions and how to use that knowledge to close more deals.

This isn’t a pep talk “you can do it” fluff session. Come ready to learn new skills you can use right away to win more business.

If you are a new sales person, an industry veteran, or someone who just wants to learn how just about anyone can be successful in sales, this session is for you.

All skill levels.

Saturday, June 17, 2017

3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Media Sales Tactics for Success

In this session we will explore all aspects of the media sales cycle. These essential tactics will focus your efforts and close you more deals.

Media Kits: Essentials every media kit should have.

Email: Most emails are terrible. Learn how to send emails that get results.

Voice Mail: How to leave a good one that gets a call back. You have them on the phone: Now what? Make the most of the time and move the sale forward.

All skill levels. For anyone who wants to better understand the media sales process.

Friday, June 16, 2017

1:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Changing the Sales Conversation Panel Moderator