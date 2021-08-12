Jeremy McGovern, Presenter

Ever since graduating from Purdue University in 1997, JEREMY MCGOVERN has worked only in publishing. He joined American Farriers Journal in 2008 as an associate editor for its magazine and website. He is responsible for launching several titles and developing video and social media initiatives.

After serving two years as emedia director for the magazine’s parent company, Lessiter Publications, Jeremy returned to American Farriers Journal as executive editor. He also is the conference director for the International Hoof-Care Summit, an annual seminar that hosts hundreds of equine footcare professionals. He has delivered presentations for several publisher seminars, including the Niche Digital Conference.

In 2016, McGovern became publisher of American Farriers Journal.

He lives in Milwaukee with his wife and three children.

SEPTEMBER 17, 2021, 9:30 to 10:30 am

Find Growth Within Your Niches

For growth as publishers, sometimes looking within our own audiences present the best opportunities. A publisher with Lessiter Media and American Farriers Journal, Jeremy McGovern has seen what has worked and what has fallen short in his market. He’ll share some of these, discussing how the ideas were uncovered and how the successes were monetized.

