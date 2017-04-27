Katie Stern, Photography and Digital Media

KATIE STERN has been a professor for 19 years; 9 years teaching Photography/Photoshop and Graphic Design in Rhinelander, WI and 10 years teaching Computer Graphics and web strategic planning in the Human Technology Interaction/Web and Digital Media Development major at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. The Human-Technology Interaction major emphasizes the needs of the customer during the strategic planning, testing, and development of websites. Katie’s Bachelor's Degree in Psychology, Master's Degree in 2D Design and Computer Graphics, and Master of Fine Arts degree in Graphics have been ideal preparation for evaluating human-technology interactions. Katie has furthered her training in Human-Technology Interaction under Dr. Susan Weinschenk, founder of The Team W.

Katie presents four sessions covering photography in publishing and analyzing websites to enhance the user experience and improve ROI.

Friday, June 16, 2017

1:30 – 3:00 p.m.

Color Management for Publishing

Session Description: Of all the issues I faced when working as a professional photographer, my lack of knowledge in color management cost me by far the most time and money. We will start with in-camera color profiling, follow up with monitor color profiling, and build into the use of raw files in either Lightroom or Photoshop. I'll also explain Color Settings, RGB-to-CMYK conversions, and why your printer is your best friend.

Session will include:

Why do you need color management?

In-camera color profiling

Monitor color profiling

Use of raw files in either Lightroom or Photoshop

Photographing in raw

White balance tools

Watch your histogram white and black points

RGB-to-CMYK conversions

What to include in a spec sheet for photographers (for publishers to use on their website)

Color Settings (ask the printer for what settings to use)

Profile to profile conversion

Archiving RGB files

Send in a print to match the colors!

Audience: Anyone using a camera and Photoshop or Lightroom to process photos for publication or printing. All levels of photographers from beginner to advanced are welcome.

Participant Equipment Recommendations: I will be giving the participants outline-style notes and worksheets to follow for this presentation, including printouts of the slides (6 slides per sheet). I will also create short recordings of this presentation so American Horse Publications can upload those videos to the AHP website.

Friday, June 16, 2017

3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Lightroom and Photoshop Workflow

Session Description: You're a photographer, yet you are expected to use software to process your photographs for publication! A lot of information on the internet is confusing and you want to know a good workflow to keep your photos organized and looking professional. If this describes you, you will find this workshop helpful!

Session will include:

Color management first!

When to use Lightroom and when to use Photoshop

“Developing” and color balancing your photos in Lightroom or Adobe Camera Raw

Techniques for processing hundreds of photos at once

Cropping and saving for the Web

Actions and batch processing

Audience: Professional and amateur photographers and photojournalists who have played with Lightroom and/or Photoshop and want more information to help their workflow.

Participant Equipment Recommendations: I will be giving the participants outline-style notes and worksheets to follow for this presentation, including printouts of the slides (6 slides per sheet). I will also create short recordings of this presentation so American Horse Publications can upload those videos to the AHP website.

Saturday, June 17, 2017

9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Analysis for Developing and Evaluating Websites

This session covers the process for planning and evaluating websites from the standpoint of the person viewing your website. We’ll identify typical issues that people encounter and how to resolve those issues on your own website. I’ll introduce techniques like user experience (UX) observation/interviewing and development of personas and scenarios. We’ll also talk about user testing to evaluate the usability of a website.

Audience: Members who have either considered starting a website or who want to improve their website's return on investment.

Participant Equipment: Participants are welcome to bring laptops and view websites during this presentation. I will be handing out printouts of six slides per sheet so participants won't need a lot of note taking. I will also give my slides to AHP to put on the AHP website for member viewing after the conference.

Saturday, June 17, 2017

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Website Design for Emotional Engagement

Session covers identifying typical issues that people might have when using websites and how to identify and resolve those issues on your own website. This information is derived from books written by psychologists and interaction designers who have been evaluating design innovations for many years. The neuroscience behind design decisions will strengthen your understanding of what needs to be changed on your website and how to improve your return on investment.

Audience: Members who have either considered starting a website or who want to improve the connection between viewers of their website and their products and services.

Participant Equipment: Participants are welcome to bring laptops and view websites during this presentation. I will be handing out printouts of six slides per sheet so participants won't need a lot of note taking. I will also give my slides to AHP to put on the AHP website for member viewing after the conference.