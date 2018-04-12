Shelley Paulson, Video Marketing

After 10 years of a successful photography business, SHELLEY PAULSON decided to take on a new challenge to learn video and filmmaking. In her first year, she had three of her films accepted into the EQUUS Film Festival in New York City! In recent years, Paulson has published a regular video blog on YouTube sharing about her life on her farm with two horses, along with a growing library of photography tutorials.

Her recently published photography book, Horses, Portraits and Stories, lets readers experience the light and love that surrounds the special relationships humans have with horses. Paulson’s stunning images will delight people of all ages, and readers will enjoy insightful stories about the horses in the images, plus gain insights about the techniques she used to create the images.

Paulson will also be photographing professional headshots in the AHP HorseCenter on Saturday morning by appointment.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON

Six Super Simple Steps to Successful Video Marketing

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

PART 1: THE BASICS

Choosing the best camera for your needs Keys to getting great audio Understanding video jargon and camera settings Overcoming your fear of being on camera

3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

PART 2: PUTTING IT ALL TOGETHER