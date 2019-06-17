AHP Webinar: Create Virtual Events for Content and Sales Success

Date: Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Presenter: Jeremy McGovern, Lessiter Media

Organizer: Chad Mendell, Equiseen

Presented by: American Horse Publications

Publishers and businesses have a tremendous source of content and revenue through creating virtual events (online conferences built around a niche theme). Don't be intimidated — generating these will require with tools you are already using. In this session, Jeremy McGovern of Lessiter Media will show the model they've established for virtual events. He will not only explain the how-to of creating the content and leveraging these events for sales, but he will also show the mistakes they made so you can avoid them when creating your first virtual event.

About the Presenter

Ever since graduating from Purdue University in 1997, JEREMY MCGOVERN has worked only in publishing. He joined American Farriers Journal in 2008 as an associate editor for its magazine and website. He is responsible for launching several titles and developing video and social media initiatives. After serving two years as emedia director for the magazine’s parent company, Lessiter Publications, McGovern returned to American Farriers Journal as executive editor. He also is the conference director for the International Hoof-Care Summit, an annual seminar that hosts hundreds of equine footcare professionals. He has delivered presentations for several publisher seminars, including the Niche Digital Conference. He lives in Milwaukee with his wife and three children. In 2016, McGovern became publisher of American Farriers Journal.

This webinar will be available on demand in the Members Only area of the AHP website.

If you missed attending any of the previous webinars, on demand webinar recordings are available in the Members Only area of the website.

Suggestions for future topics for the AHP Webinar Series may be submitted to Jeremy McGovern at jmcgovern@lessitermedia.com.