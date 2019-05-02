Christina LoVullo, Marketing

CHRISTINA ERB LOVULLO is the Creative Services Director at Catapult Creative Labs. LoVullo brings a mix of journalism and corporate communications expertise. She got her start as a journalist, writing for The New York Times, Outside and Men’s Journal, before transitioning to brand communications. She has 10 years of corporate communications expertise, where she led public relations efforts and brand strategy for dozens of premium outdoor companies. Most recently, as Creative Services Director for Catapult, LoVullo has worked on multiple equine-related campaigns and projects for clients such as NRHA, Kubota, Cashel and ADM.

Friday, May 31 - 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Creating Custom Content to Achieve Your Goals

Content is king? Creative ideas for creating custom content that achieves your goals for reaching both consumers and retailers. But once you have created the content, how do you get your audience to see it?