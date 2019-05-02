Milt Toby, Media Law

MILT TOBY is president of the American Society of Journalists and Authors, the country’s largest organization dedicated to freelance writers. He won the Dr. Tony Ryan Book Award for Dancer’s Image: The Forgotten Story of the 1968 Kentucky Derby, and two American Horse Publications Editorial Awards for Dancer’s Image and for Noor: A Champion Thoroughbred’s Unlikely Journey from California to Kentucky. His most recent book, Taking Shergar: Thoroughbred Racing's Most Famous Cold Case, was released in Fall 2018 and was a semi-finalist for this year's Dr. Tony Ryan Award.

A frequent speaker on legal issues, the business of writing, and the publishing industry, Milt lives in Central Kentucky with his wife, equine veterinarian Roberta Dwyer, a Dalmatian named Burdock, a Doberman named Echo, and a rescue cat named Winston.

Saturday, June 1 - 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

"I Was Robbed" – Fighting Digital Piracy

The question if not "if" your digital images or words will be stolen; the real question is "when" it will happen. In this session, we'll discuss inherent dangers of posting material online; ways to detect internet piracy (not as easy as might think); and remedies, including cease-and-desist letters, DMCA take-down requests, possible damages, and a recent US Supreme Court decision affecting copyright infringement lawsuits.

Saturday, June 1 - 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

"Get It In Writing" – A Template for Publishing Contracts

A well-written publishing contract should set out the rights and obligations of the contributing writer or photographer and the publication while balancing the interests of both parties. This session will highlight important contract clauses from the perspectives of both contributors and editors and attendees will leave with a template for a workable publishing agreement.