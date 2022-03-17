Sydney Carter and Reagan Smollen Selected as the 2022 AHP Equine Media Student Award Finalists

Finalists travel to the AHP Equine Media Conference in Lexington, where the 2022 winner will be selected

The AHP Student Award program has provided an invaluable source of media talent since its start in 1993. American Horse Publications is pleased to announce the Student Travel Award winners for 2022.

Sydney Carter is a senior at the University of Kentucky, majoring in Equine Science and Management, with a Journalism minor. She is a Communications Intern with the UK AG Equine Program.

Her passions are Saddlebred horses and photography. Both have been evident in her experience as a riding instructor at Windswept Farm since 2011.

In 2013, Sydney established her own independent photography business and website, Sydney Carter Photography. Adobe-Certifed in animation, photography, and video products, Sydney strives for her work to capture “the story.” She specializes in equine, portrait, event, news, and athletic photography.

Her photography has been published in USA Today, The Herald Leader, and Photographer’s Forum magazine and displayed and sold at the American Saddlebred Museum. She photographed the author and publicity photos on the cover of a regional best-selling book, Horses Speak of God, by author The Rev. Laurie Brock.

Sydney is the daughter of Craig and Pamela Carter, Lexington, Kentucky.

Reagan Smollen is a senior at the University of West Virginia, majoring in Animal Science and Nutrition, with an Equine Studies minor.

Reagan rode competitively from sixth grade through high school on the Hunt Seat IEA teams. At West Virginia University, she joined the English Equestrian IHSA Team and recently joined the Western Equestrian IHSA Team.

While at WVU, her love of photography has nurtured. She made a promotional video for the JW Ruby Research Farm in Reedsville and helped develop the WVU Equine Studies program website.

She also joined the WVU Collegiate Horsemen’s Association and took on the leadership position as Director of Communication, overseeing the club’s Instagram and Facebook social channels.

Her goal is to obtain a position working in social media and marketing for the equine industry to demonstrate her passion for photography and design.

Reagan is the daughter of Brett and Joyce Smollen, Powell, Ohio.

Each Travel Award Winner receives a $1,000 AHP travel award to attend the 2022 AHP Back to the Bluegrass Conference in Lexington, Kentucky, on May 12-14, 2022. The students will spend three days of educational sessions and opportunities to network with leading equine media professionals.

The Student Award Committee will interview the two finalists on Thursday afternoon at the AHP conference. On Friday evening at the AHP Special Awards Reception, the 2022 AHP Equine Media Student Award Winner will be announced. Equine Network LLC will present the Student Award winner and runner-up cash awards at the reception.

The AHP Back in the Saddle Conference is held in Lexington, Kentucky, on May 12-14, 2022, at the Lexington Griffin Gate Marriott Resort & Spa. For information on the conference: https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/2022-back-to-the-bluegrass/

American Horse Publications is a professional membership association of over 400 equine media, professionals, related associations, and businesses. Celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2020, AHP has continued to promote better relationships and communication within the equine media industry. The AHP Student Award program was initiated in 1993 to promote awareness of the career opportunities available to students.

