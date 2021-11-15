2022 Equine Industry Vision Award Nomination Ballots Available Online

Nominations are now open for the 21st annual Equine Industry Vision Award presented by American Horse Publications and sponsored by Zoetis. The prestigious award is the first of its kind to showcase innovation, ingenuity, and service across the entire equine industry.

Award nominees may include individuals or organizations. Candidates may be considered for a single outstanding visionary achievement or sustained outstanding contributions that profoundly impacted the equine industry. Anyone is eligible to be nominated, re-nominated, or to nominate a candidate for the award. Nominations are due on or before February 4, 2022.

The 2022 Equine Industry Vision Award recipient will be announced during a breakfast ceremony sponsored by Zoetis on May 13, 2022, during the American Horse Publications (AHP) Equine Media Conference in Lexington, Kentucky. The winner receives a lead crystal trophy created by master artisan Peter Wayne Yenawine and commissioned by Zoetis.

“At Zoetis, we are inspired daily by the opportunity and profound responsibility to support horses, the owners who love them, and the equine veterinarians and other care team members who safeguard their wellbeing every day,” said Jeannie Jeffery, vice president of the Zoetis U.S. equine business. “This award aligns perfectly with Zoetis Equine’s goal to stand by the side of those in the industry who continually improve horse health and welfare.”

Nominators must submit all entry materials electronically on or before February 4, 2022.

Nomination information is available at https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/equine-industry-vision-award/

To request nomination guidelines and ballot for the 2022 Equine Industry Vision Award, contact Judy Lincoln, EIVA coordinator, American Horse Publications, at 386-760-7743 or ahorsepubs2@aol.com.

Past recipients of the Equine Industry Vision Award are true visionaries who have contributed to the growth and preservation of the equine industry and include:

2021 – Breyer Horses , one of America’s most iconic toy and collectible brands, honored for outstanding leadership and innovation within the equine industry. Its ‘portrait’ models of horse heroes like Secretariat and Black Beauty have inspired children and adults alike for generations.

, one of America’s most iconic toy and collectible brands, honored for outstanding leadership and innovation within the equine industry. Its ‘portrait’ models of horse heroes like Secretariat and Black Beauty have inspired children and adults alike for generations. 2020 – Barbra Schulte, recognized for her innovation, commitment, and positive impact on the equine industry.

recognized for her innovation, commitment, and positive impact on the equine industry. 2019 – Tom Lenz, DVM, MS, DACT , recognized for advocacy supporting the humane treatment of horses.

, recognized for advocacy supporting the humane treatment of horses. 2018 – David Jones, DVM , chairman of Brooke USA, recognized and celebrated for his global equitarian efforts.

, chairman of Brooke USA, recognized and celebrated for his global equitarian efforts. 2017 – Sydney Knott , founder, president, and CEO of Horses4Heroes, for her passion for increasing the public’s exposure to horses and growing involvement in the equine industry.

, founder, president, and CEO of Horses4Heroes, for her passion for increasing the public’s exposure to horses and growing involvement in the equine industry. 2016 – Gary L. Carpenter , commissioner and CEO of the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA), for his passion for increasing involvement with horses and working across disciplines in the equine industry.

, commissioner and CEO of the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA), for his passion for increasing involvement with horses and working across disciplines in the equine industry. 2015 – Gayle Ecker , director of Equine Guelph, for her heartfelt work in connecting people, especially youth, with horses.

, director of Equine Guelph, for her heartfelt work in connecting people, especially youth, with horses. 2014 – Patti Colbert for her numerous contributions to the equine industry, including marketing Time to Ride, an initiative of the American Horse Council’s marketing alliance formed to connect people with horses and designed to encourage horse-interested consumers to enjoy the benefits of horse activities.

2013 – Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH Int’l) for promoting safe and effective therapeutic horseback riding for individuals with special needs throughout the world.

for promoting safe and effective therapeutic horseback riding for individuals with special needs throughout the world. 2012 – Equine Land Conservation Resource (ELCR) for the organization’s dedication to helping preserve land for the future of equestrian sports, recreation, and industry.

for the organization’s dedication to helping preserve land for the future of equestrian sports, recreation, and industry. 2011 – Robert Cacchione , executive director and co-founder of the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association (IHSA), for his exemplary vision to start an organization that would allow any college student to participate in horse shows, regardless of financial status or riding level.

, executive director and co-founder of the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association (IHSA), for his exemplary vision to start an organization that would allow any college student to participate in horse shows, regardless of financial status or riding level. 2010 – John Nicholson for his work as the executive director of the Kentucky Horse Park and as president of the World Equestrian Games 2010 Foundation, including his leadership in bringing the 2010 Alltech FEI World Equestrian Games to the United States.

for his work as the executive director of the Kentucky Horse Park and as president of the World Equestrian Games 2010 Foundation, including his leadership in bringing the 2010 Alltech FEI World Equestrian Games to the United States. 2009 – Charlotte Brailey Kneeland , founder and director of the American Riding Instructors Association, for her vision to promote and certify riding instructors across the United States.

, founder and director of the American Riding Instructors Association, for her vision to promote and certify riding instructors across the United States. 2008 – Sally Swift (1913-2009), the founder of the Centered Riding ® , for having a revolutionary impact on horseback riding worldwide in the 20th century.

(1913-2009), the founder of the Centered Riding , for having a revolutionary impact on horseback riding worldwide in the 20th century. 2007 – David O’Connor, best known for his Olympic accomplishments and his work as president of the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF).

best known for his Olympic accomplishments and his work as president of the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF). 2006 – Stanley F. Bergstein (1924-2011), executive vice president of Harness Tracks of America (HTA), for his positive contributions to the Standardbred racing industry and lifetime of accomplishments.

(1924-2011), executive vice president of Harness Tracks of America (HTA), for his positive contributions to the Standardbred racing industry and lifetime of accomplishments. 2005 – John Ryan Gaines (1928-2005) for his countless contributions to the horse world that continue to reach across disciplines.

(1928-2005) for his countless contributions to the horse world that continue to reach across disciplines. 2004 – American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) for the organization’s vast, positive impact on the equine experience worldwide.

for the organization’s vast, positive impact on the equine experience worldwide. 2003 – Don Burt (1930-2012) for more than 50 years of living and working as a member of the horse industry and his efforts across disciplines.

(1930-2012) for more than 50 years of living and working as a member of the horse industry and his efforts across disciplines. 2002 – Alexander Mackay-Smith (1903-1998) for his broad contributions to the whole of the equine industry.

American Horse Publications (AHP) has united equine-related publishing media, businesses, media professionals, colleges, and students for over 50 years. The professional membership association promotes excellence in equine media and encourages relationships and communication within the horse industry through education and networking. For more information, visit www.americanhorsepubs.org.

About Zoetis

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After nearly 70 years innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide¾from livestock farmers to veterinarians and pet owners. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. In 2020, Zoetis generated revenue of $6.7 billion with 11,300 employees. For more, visit www.zoetis.com.

The Zoetis Equine division is committed to providing horse care you can count on. Our team includes numerous equine veterinarians and other experts who are inspired daily by the opportunity and profound responsibility to support horses, the owners who love them, and the equine veterinarians and other care team members who safeguard their wellbeing every day. Whether at the clinic or in the field, Zoetis is always by your side with a comprehensive, innovative portfolio of equine products and services at every step of a horse’s care and throughout the journey of a horse’s life.

For more information or to request a nomination ballot, contact:

Judy Lincoln, Equine Industry Vision Award Coordinator

386-760-7743 Phone

AHorsePubs2@aol.com

Posted in: