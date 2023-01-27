AHP Launches its 2023 Search for Equine Media Excellence

SOUTH DAYTONA, FLA. — The 2023 AHP Equine Media Awards (EMA) for material published in 2022 gets underway with the release of the 2023 contest rules and class lists for AHP Media Industry, Media Professional, and Business members.

Since 1975, the annual awards contest has offered its members a way to be recognized for excellence in over 50 equine media classes covering journalism, visual media, multimedia, design, and more.

“The media industry is constantly finding new ways to communicate with the equine industry,” Chris Brune, AHP Executive Director and EMA Coordinator says. “Equine media provides quality content and trusted sources for the horse industry. The 2023 EMAs will showcase the best in informative, educational, and entertaining content published in multiple media outlets and platforms in 2022.”

The Equine Media Awards is open to 2023 AHP members only and offers an Equine Media Division for equine media and media professionals and a Business Division for equine-related businesses and nonprofit organizations/associations.

The 2023 AHP Equine Media Awards rules and class list are available to view online at https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/ahp-awards-contest/

Members can access online submission forms at the Member Center on www.americanhorsepubs.org. Member login is required.

The entry deadline is on or before February 17, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Late entries are not accepted. No exceptions.

To enter the AHP Equine Media Awards competition, you must be a current 2023 AHP member of American Horse Publications by February 17, 2023, to be eligible. To verify membership status, contact ahorsepubs@aol.com.

New members may compete if they join for 2023 by the EMA submission date. To become an AHP member, visit https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/become-an-ahp-member/.

To renew your membership, login to the Member Center on the AHP website with your username and password. If you need assistance with login, a copy of the invoice, have changes to your membership, or your membership expired in 2021 or before, contact Chris at ahorsepubs@aol.com.

The 2023 AHP Equine Media Awards will be presented on Saturday evening, June 24, 2023, at the Doubletree Hilton Phoenix/Tempe, during the AHP Equine Media Conference in Tempe, Arizona, on June 22-24.

American Horse Publications (AHP) has united equine media, businesses, media professionals, nonprofit organizations/associations, and students for over 50 years. The professional membership association promotes excellence in equine media and encourages relationships and communication within the horse industry through education and networking. For more information, visit www.americanhorsepubs.org.

-30-

For more information on awards or membership, contact: Christine Brune, Awards Coordinator, E-mail: ahorsepubs@aol.com

