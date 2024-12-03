Give the Gift of Equestrian Sport to Young Riders! IEA – Inclusive. Equitable, Affordable.

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 (Columbus, Ohio) – There are certainly benefits to youth sports. They impart valuable life lessons and promote good health. But as any parent of a young athlete will attest, it can also be a major drain on household resources and finances. Before their budding young athlete even steps foot on a field (or other sporting venue), they must invest in the required equipment and safety gear. And then, there are the participation fees, which were virtually non-existent 25 years ago! Even the least expensive sports have some parents spending nearly $10,000 per year. Equestrian sports are often associated with an affluent demographic since the sport traditionally requires the most expensive item of equipment – a horse. The cost of purchasing a horse is just the start since tack, stabling, training, vet bills, shipping, and entry fees add significant costs to competing in the sport. The cost of one rider competing annually with their own horse can reach in excess of $100,000 per year!

The Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) aims to provide inclusive, equitable, and affordable access to equestrian sport by offering a unique draw-based competition format for young riders in grades 4-12. This format allows young riders to compete without the additional expense of owning horses or tack thanks to the shared resources provided by our IEA community of equestrians committed to fostering the growth and development of young athletes.

Giving Tuesday marks the beginning of our Holiday Appeal, and IEA needs your help to continue to support future young equestrians by providing greater access to our sport!

This Year Your Gift will have 2X the Impact!

Every contribution, big or small, can make a significant difference to the lives of young equestrian athletes and the future of our sport. Thanks to a very generous matching grant from The Muzzy Family/MZ Farms, your gift will have 2X the impact!

Your Contributions Will Provide

Your gift will directly support young riders’ ability to participate in IEA competition:

· $55 covers the entry fee at a regular season show for a financial aid recipient.

· $150 covers the cost of providing a horse for Regional or Zone Finals.

· $500 covers the cost of providing a horse for the National Finals or covers the travel stipend for a Youth Board member to attend National Finals.

· $1,200 covers the cost of financial aid for a regular season of IEA competition for a rider in need.

· $2,055 covers the cost of financial aid for a regular season of IEA competition, PLUS post-season Finals events and travel stipend for a rider in need.

· $3,500 – $7,500 covers the facility rental for a Zone Final.

· $12,000 covers the cost of live streaming the National Finals so that members and families not able to attend in person can be a part of the event.

Here are few more ways your gift will support IEA young equestrian athletes, no matter their circumstances.

General Purpose

Supports All IEA General Programming providing flexible and immediate impact when and where it’s needed most!

IEA Benevolent Fund

The IEA BENEVOLENT FUND was established to provide a Financial Assistance Program for young riders in grades 4-12 who need funding assistance to enable them to compete in the IEA. Financial Aid provides support for membership fees, 5 shows of regular season entry fees, plus potential travel money and entries for post-season finals. The Benevolent Fund also provides emergency funding for our coaches who are battling an unexpected event that impedes their ability to work such as illness, accidents, barn fires, natural disasters, and other tragedies that translate into a loss of personal business income through the Coaches Assistance Grant.

Scholarships

By supporting IEA scholarships, you’re empowering talented young equestrian athletes with opportunities, like attending specialized horse training programs or pursuing degrees related to their equestrian passion. You’re not just investing in their education; you’re building a future generation of knowledgeable and skilled equestrians.

Youth Board

The IEA YOUTH BOARD was created to provide a platform to hear the youth voice and offer leadership opportunities to our young rider members. The Youth Board consists of elected representatives from all IEA Zones and disciplines. Members serve one-year terms running from July to June.

Thank You for Supporting IEA in our Quest to Keep our Beloved Equestrian Sport more Inclusive, Equitable, and Affordable during this Holiday Season!

Interested in learning more about how you or your organization could help support the IEA?

Contact Kathy Dando at kdando@rideiea.org.

ABOUT THE INTERSCHOLASTIC EQUESTRIAN ASSOCIATION

Inclusive. Equitable. Affordable. The Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to promoting lifelong involvement in equestrian athletics by offering a unique draw-based competition format for young riders in grades 4-12. This format allows young riders to compete without the additional expense of owning horses or tack thanks to the shared resources provided by our IEA community of equestrians committed to fostering the growth and development of young athletes. IEA has nearly 15,000 members across the United States participating in Hunt Seat, Western and Dressage disciplines. For more information, visit www.RideIEA.org.

Media Contact:

Kimber Whanger

Director of Marketing & Communications

kimber@rideiea.org | 614.542.9415

www.rideiea.org

