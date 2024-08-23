Grand Meadows Cares Series: Take The Guesswork Out Of Equine Wellness Support

By Nikki Alvin-Smith

If you feel besieged by choices when it comes to selecting the right equine feed supplement for your horse then you are not alone. The marketplace is buzzing with new products and new brands all offering their own ideas of what support you should offer your horses and how to accomplish the task of optimal nutrition.

There are many reasons to stick with tried and tested equine supplements that have been mainstays of the marketplace. Ones that are trusted by the leading horse trainers, that have an established history of producing success after success with a myriad of different equines in a kind and productive manner. Selecting supplement formulations with superior quality ingredients that evidence not just solid scientific research as to their reasons for productive use, but also showcase a solid base of loyalty within the equestrian community as working effectively or the task at hand.

Consistency in horse training is very important. As you garner year upon year of experience within the chosen performance discipline you ride or the pedigrees of the horses you breed, it becomes easier to have a bank of proven successful ways to ensure every horse reaches its full potential. In the vast realm of horse feed supplements, products that are consistently produced to impeccable standards and evidence a high measure of quality and that work, are ones well worth sticking with rather than jumping on to the latest fluffy ad that pops up on your preferred social media platform.

If you think about the development of human nutrition and in particular the hospitality industry, the farm to table, field to fork, celebration of locally produced ingredients of known provenance and general bias toward making stellar ingredients shine rather than offer bits and pieces of strangely mixed fusion dishes, transpired to bring the meal marketplace full circle.

People stepped back to realize that simple and sometimes humble ingredients actually are not just better for us but can be equally or not more enjoyable. Folks experienced the burst of renewed energy fueled by better digestion and ease of uptake of less complicated and less messed about with ingredients that helped build the immune system and help sync the holistic medley that is the human body. In many instances whatever the matter at hand, simple solutions are often the best. It is possible to provide a better quality of life fueled by excellent ingredients carefully crafted to optimize their offerings. And that is the same in the world of horses.

It is important to take the guesswork out of equine wellness support. To do so entrusting the balance and ration of formulations, the quality and accuracy of the ingredients and the fact-based knowledge of a manufacturer that is highly regarded within the feed supplement industry is the key.

“Supplement Savvy” help is available from leading equine feed supplement manufacturer Nick Hartog, at Grand Meadows on his new Instagram series. Grand Meadows has been at the forefront of the horse supplement industry since 1989. As one of the founders of the NASC {National Animal Supplement Council – which if you don’t know about you should definitely look this link up!} and long-term Board Member at the organization, Hartog doesn’t pull any punches in this series. Telling you literally what the equine feed supplement industry is, why it’s that way, and what to look out for to avoid making a costly mistake.

One of the most heralded and successful supplements in the Grand Meadow stable of products is still today, their Grand Premium Plus formula. While continued research and product development is always on the table, the finely tuned research based ‘pot of goodness’ offers a balanced approach to wellness support.

As a British/American international level clinician/competitor/coach and seasoned horse breeder of performance horses ( together with my husband who is also an international level equestrian), I can attest to the constant barrage of ‘sponsored’ product lines and ‘product of the moment’ push that comes the way of the experienced horse trainer. It is hard not to be bowled over by promises of products that claim to ‘fix everything fast’ and to stay true to your own horse care ethics of following common sense approaches to everything horse.

Taking a horse from the seed of an idea in your mind as to what line to cross with what line, then which particular horses to mate with which, caring for mares from insemination to parturition, foals from weaning and then training the horse to top levels of the sport, all takes plenty of time and energy and thought. It’s hard to measure the true cost of the enterprise. But we have learned that saving money ( going from a variety of products to 1 or 2), and angst by employing a simple approach to horse wellness support and keeping our horses pastured more than stabled, fed with proven top-quality nutrition but without heading off course to the latest self-proclaimed ‘hot product’ keeps our horses happy and healthy. I like to call it my own version of, “Field to Stable” activity, that brings good physical and mental energy to every ride or training session from each and every horse in our care.

There truly is a lot for a horse owner to digest when it comes to horse management and horse nutrition, but a balanced approach to everything pays dividends long term, both with horses and in life. Let common sense and gut instinct be your guide.

About Grand Meadows:

Founded in 1989 by visionary Angela Slater, Grand Meadows is a leading horse health product and equine supplement manufacturer driven by the guiding principle of providing affordable, extremely high-quality science-backed horse products to help ensure horses look and feel their best.

For the past 35 years the company’s mission has been honored and developed further, by President Nick Hartog, who among other accomplishments is one of the founding members and current board member of the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC), an organization that has a profound impact on the safety, transparency, and legitimacy of the animal supplement industry.

Grand Meadow products are widely used and trusted across the entire horse community from Olympic medal winning competitors and successful horse racing trainers to backyard horse owners. Their equine supplements are highly regarded for their excellent quality resourced ingredients and completely accurate labelling and effective formulations. Learn more at https://www.grandmeadows.com/

