Horizon Structures Presents Series: Where And How To Site Your Run-In Shed

by Nikki Alvin-Smith

The humble run-in shed enjoys a ubiquitous presence on most horse farms for good reason. A field or paddock without one present means resident equines are without shelter from the heat of the sun and summer insect annoyance, which is when most horses use them most. And certainly a herd of horses vying for space to take cover under a large deciduous tree during summer months that may offer shade, is not the perfect solution for shelter during lightning/thunderstorms and heavy precipitation. The question is, once you’ve bought the run-in shed where should you put it?

Plan Ahead

The beauty of a prebuilt run-in shed is its portability. While you won’t be able to pick it up and carry it under your arm, a small tractor or decent sized UTV/ATV can move it quite easily using the pre-installed heavy duty tow hooks at the base of the structure that can be chained up to a machine to drag it from one place to another.

The prebuilt run-in shed can also be moved from farm to farm in just the same way it magically appeared on site in the first place. Useful if you move horse farm home.

So plan ahead and buy a run-in shed that offers portability. Other aspects of your forward planning should be how the base at the site of the run-in shed will be constructed as well as where it will live.

Here are the majors factors to consider when selecting the site:

A level area is a necessary starting point, so to a certain degree this may govern the site for its final landing spot. The manufacturer of the prebuilt barn is able to place it to within inches pretty much anywhere if they use a ‘mule’ machine, so as long as you have the access width and height wise ( watch those tree boughs), you will be good to go. Make sure you select a manufacturer that knows what they are doing delivery and set up wise. While delivery is always an extra cost, set up should be included for free.

Site preparation may include the need to add a compacted material to avoid potholing inside the structure with heavy use over time. A well-drained base will also help preserve the structure from water damage. Whether its wood or metal-sided, no building does well if it sits for any length of time in standing water. And neither do horses. A gravel base with a compacted stonedust overlay is a perfect solution, with French drains cut around the structure if the natural soil cover or geography of the terrain does not offer good natural drainage. Rubber mats placed inside can become slippery when wet, so consider your options carefully before adding any grid systems or matted surfaces.

Consider all aspects of geography in the site choice. Proximity to neighbors, other animals on site or nearby, fence lines, high access areas such as alongside roadsides, i.e. the human geography factor as well as regional influences such as prevailing winds and direct sun. Here’s a quick tutorial on Geography 101 that is helpful.

Plan your site selection around your horses’ lifestyle. For example, if your equids are two donkeys and a pony that you own for your children to enjoy, then siting the run-in shed close to your residence might be a good idea where you can keep an eye on proceedings. On the other hand, if you run a large boarding stable where small herds of horses are turned out together, then you may need to place two run-in sheds in different areas of the field to allow horses lower in the pecking order the opportunity to shelter without being bullied by their more dominant colleagues.

Avoid creating small corridors or tight spaces such as corners in paddocks where horses can become ‘stuck’. While having a run-in shed placed centrally in the field can be a good idea, as even the back wall can create shade from the sun and shelter from the wind at certain times of day, a run-in shed that is placed within the fence line can protect three sides of the structure from nibbling and chewing, kicking and other horsey damage.

Consider how you are going to keep the shed clean. Regular mucking out will be necessary to keep the fly population at bay ( pine shavings make a good deterrent to summer bugs if regularly refreshed) and to keep the space hygienic for use year around. Placement of the run-in shed a huge distance from the entrance gate to the field will be hard to navigate in poor weather and annoying to traverse without the aid of machinery.

The run-in shed is an inexpensive way to shelter horses and offers a versatility for other needs too. Often used as a storage solution for hay supplies and bedding, the structure is a mainstay on a horse farm for good reason.

If you are planning to buy a run-in shed to bring your horse home, update your farm and replace tired unsightly creations that presently don’t add grace to your farm, or simply need a bit of extra winter storage for supplies, check out online sales lots and sign up for discount deals and exhibition offerings for best prices.

If you choose a company with a nationwide footprint you can find just what you want styled and sized as you’d like it from the comfort of your couch. And the ‘to the penny’ pricing and finance options make the purchasing process straightforward. While the quick delivery makes a magical almost ‘instant’ appearance on site a reality. A perfect shopping solution for the busy horse owner.

