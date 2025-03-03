EQUINE AFFAIRE IS AN EDUCATIONAL EXTRAVAGANZA: Learn all about horses, mules, and donkeys in Ohio, April 10-13!

COLUMBUS, OH, March 3, 2025 – With just a few weeks to go until Equine Affaire in Ohio returns, it’s time to unfurl the purple carpet and welcome our 2025 class of clinicians! From versatile cowboys and cowgirls to dressage riders, eventers, and hunter-jumpers, this year’s line-up of equestrian educators, coaches, instructors, and industry experts are bringing decades of hard-won, tried-and-true experience with them to four arenas, multiple demo rings, and a seminar stage. Make plans today to attend Equine Affaire in Ohio, happening April 10-13 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, and come prepared to learn from some of the best and brightest minds in the horse industry!

This year, we are proud to welcome the following individuals to teach hundreds of clinics, seminars, and demonstrations at the Ohio Expo Center during North America’s premier equine exposition and equestrian gathering:

Ryan Rose…General Horsemanship

Julie Goodnight…General Horsemanship

Tik Maynard…Eventing and General Training

Cole Cameron…General Horsemanship, Roping, and Ranch

Luke Reinbold…General Horsemanship and Training

Luke Gingerich…Liberty, Bridleless Riding, and Reining

Barbra Schulte…Cutting and Sports Psychology

Traci Brooks…Hunter/Jumper

Jennifer Truett…Dressage

Steve Lantvit…Cow Work

Ivy Starnes…Easy Gaited Horses

Marcie Quist…Driving

Sandi Simons…General Training and Cowgirl Dressage

Wendy Murdoch…Biomechanics and the Murdoch Method

Connie Combs…Barrel Racing

Ty Evans…Mules

Kellie & Sam Rettinger…Draft Horses

Ifa Simmonds…Equestrians in Motion

Mary Miller-Jordan…Liberty

Canadian Cowgirls…Drill Teams

And many more!

Want to learn more about some of our headliners? Keep reading!

Ryan Rose began his career as a professional horse trainer and clinician in 2005, specializing in colt starting, solving behavioral problems in challenging horses, and ranch versatility. Throughout his career, he has studied with many top world-class horsemen, including Pat Parelli. Mr. Rose teaches workshops and clinics all over the world and a comprehensive training program based out of Rose Horsemanship in Brooklyn, WI. His skills in horse development and his ability to teach equestrians set him apart from other clinicians. He also enjoys competing and training horses in ranch versatility and won two colt starting championships in 2007 and 2008. You can see more from Ryan Rose by visiting his YouTube channel, @ryanrosehorsemanship, and by attending Equine Affaire in Ohio.

Growing up in the 1960s on a small horse farm in central Florida, Julie Goodnight developed a connection with horses from a young age. Now an internationally renowned trainer and clinician, Ms. Goodnight is a rarity in that she has ridden and trained extensively in multiple disciplines, both English and Western, working with many breeds. Her focus is on classical horsemanship and developing the horse and rider’s relationship. Ms. Goodnight started her horse training business in 1985. Her methods are grounded in natural horsemanship, classical riding, and understanding what motivates horses. She teaches at clinics, expos, and special events everywhere, and produces an award-winning podcast, “Ride On with Julie Goodnight.” Ms. Goodnight travels both domestically and internationally to lead riding adventures and teach horsemanship. She was named Exceptional Equestrian Educator by Equine Affaire, and is Spokesperson for the Certified Horsemanship Association, an organization focused on promoting safety and excellence in horsemanship. She holds their highest level of certification, Master Clinic Instructor.



Tik Maynard began riding in Vancouver, Canada where he achieved his ‘A’ status in Pony Club. He is a 4* three-day event rider who has earned many accolades both in and out of the show ring. Mr. Maynard has won the Freestyle at the Thoroughbred Makeover twice and judged it once. In 2024, he won Road to the Horse, the World Championship of Colt Starting, at the Kentucky Horse Park. In addition to being an accomplished writer, Mr. Maynard is an instructor for Noelle Floyd Equestrian Masterclass. He is the author of “In The Middle Are The Horsemen,” published in 2018, and has contributed articles to Practical Horseman, Chronicle of the Horse, Horseman’s Journal, and Off-Track Thoroughbred Magazine.

Cole Cameron was born in Arizona and raised between ranches in New Mexico and Texas. He is the son of legendary Hall of Fame Cowboy, Craig Cameron. Mr. Cameron has dedicated his life to understanding the horse. He is a five-time World Champion in Extreme Cowboy Racing, a champion colt starter, a champion all around rodeo cowboy, and competitive in many disciplines, including cowhorse. Inspired by his father, Mr. Cameron travels the world, hosting clinics and demonstrations to share his approach for preparing a horse and rider for a versatile career. His horsemanship methods focus on building a foundation utilizing focused pressure and release to produce the desired result. When he isn’t on the road, Mr. Cameron manages his family’s ranch in Bluff Dale, Texas, where he and his father train horses, host horsemanship clinics, and maintain a cattle operation.

Luke Reinbold is a professional horse trainer who specializes in working with troubled horses, helping people gain confidence, and starting colts. Getting his riding start in his grandfather’s backyard, Mr. Reinbold has competed in a wide variety of disciplines, including obstacle challenges, mustang makeovers, colt starting competitions, extreme cowboy races, ranch horse, and versatility competitions. When teaching, Mr. Reinbold aims to create opportunities for horses and humans to work together by encouraging people to learn how horses naturally communicate. He then teaches riders how to break down their desired goals into steps to make learning easier on horse and rider. Mr. Reinbold’s unique teaching style developed after years of learning from the horse and formal training as an instructor in law enforcement academies. He hosts clinics and operates his business, Luke Reinbold Horsemanship, out of Painted Horse Ranch in Canisteo, NY.

Equine Affaire’s educational program will take place in multiple arenas and demo rings throughout the four-day event. On Friday, April 11 and Saturday, April 12, cow horse clinics with live cattle will be held as part of Cowtown in Cooper, sponsored by Western Life Today! This exciting two-day intensive tour will lead horses and riders in an exploration of multiple cow-oriented Western events.

New this year, Equine Affaire is also proud to host the Donkey Extravaganza in partnership with the Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue. In addition to featuring educational exhibits, hands-on opportunities, an adoption affair, and donkey-related shopping opportunities, the Donkey Extravaganza will include a variety of educational demos and presentations all about donkeys.

The preliminary clinic schedule for Equine Affaire is available now on our website, and more details will be shared soon! Check out the event schedule here: https://equineaffaire.com/events/ohio/ohio-attend/ohio-educational-program/ohio-presenters/.

Tickets are on sale now for Equine Affaire. General admission tickets to Equine Affaire are $18/day for adults or $55 for a four-day pass; children’s tickets are available for $10/day for children ages 7-10; and children six and under are admitted for free. Enjoy unbridled access to the largest horse-related trade show in North America, multiple themed pavilions, the Versatile Horse and Rider Competition, the Great Equestrian Fitness Challenge, the brand-new Breed Bonanza and Donkey Extravaganza, and all clinics, seminars, and demonstrations, as well as a variety of immersive activities! Separate tickets are required for Fantasia, a musical celebration of the horse.

Equine Affaire acknowledges the generous support of its sponsors, including Rod’s, US Equestrian, Pro Earth Animal Health, Sentinel by Kent and Blue Seal, Western Life Today, LRP Matting, and others. To learn more about Equine Affaire and stay up to date on everything related to Equine Affaire in Ohio, visit www.equineaffaire.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @equineaffaire. We’ll see you at Equine Affaire!

