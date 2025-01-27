EQUUS Foundation Humanitarian Award Presented to Mary Elena Moran

Mary Elena Moran received the EQUUS Foundation Humanitarian Award at the Pegasus Awards Dinner on January 23, 2025, during the US Equestrian Federation (USEF) Annual Meeting in Lexington, Kentucky. The EQUUS Foundation and the USEF established the Humanitarian Award in 2009 to honor a member of the equestrian world who has devoted considerable personal time to making the quality of life of our equine partners paramount.

New York State Police Sergeant Mary Elena Moran has, without a doubt, dedicated her life to improving the lives of equines while also expanding the general public’s appreciation and respect for the diverse role of the horse through her work with horses and the police forces. A trainer for more than 20 years, Moran specializes in police horse training and the transformation of rescued horses. A member of the New York State Police for 16 years and a mounted police officer for 12 years, Moran is known throughout the force as being engaging, kind, and incredibly articulate; making individual connections and advocating for the horse with each interaction.



While her ‘real’ job is, first and foremost, a New York State Police Investigator assigned to the Protective Services Unit, her work with the Mounted Patrol comes from her personal commitment of volunteer time, her personal horses, and her private funds. The New York State Mounted Patrol is supported by the Police but not funded by them.

Moran is a nationally recognized mounted police instructor, with clinics all over the east coast and teaches approximately 50 different agencies each year through various training events and private workshops. She also serves on the board of two horse rescues and consults in training matters, in addition to serving as a board member of the North American Police Equestrian Council and as a member of the Horses and Humans Research Foundation Equine Well-being Committee.

With a primary focus on horse welfare, Moran developed “Superhero Rescue Horses” – a program where rescued horses who were once slated for slaughter are rehabilitated and trained to be mounted police horses. To date, she has personally stepped in to rescue and/or adopt 17 at-risk horses.

Not wanting to stop there, Moran saw a need to find the next homes for retiring police horses and knew there was more that could be done. Another example of putting horse welfare in the forefront, Moran has helped place retiring horses with facilities that focus on equine assisted services programs.

In presenting the award to Moran, Lynn Coakley, EQUUS Foundation President said, “Mary Elena’s ability to tell the stories of the horses she works with and the dangers of horses falling through the cracks and ending up at risk of horrible fates is an important message for all horse owners. We are honored to present $2,500 each to two equine charities selected by Moran that are ensuring that America’s horses are safe throughout their lives – Gerda’s Equine Rescue in West Townshend, Vermont and Rising Starr Horse Rescue in Wilton, Connecticut.”



In accepting the award, Moran cited a favorite rhyme she speaks to her horses – Believe in me, the way that I believe in you, and that is how we’ll make it through. She said, “I want to thank the EQUUS Foundation for their incredible work, those who have believed in me so that I could believe in myself, and the horses who are our ultimate teachers. We all have the same choice, and that choice is only ours to make. We can be a slave to our habits and keep doing what we did yesterday or we can use every medium we have to educate, inspire, and advocate for the horse, to shift the collective consciousness in how we view, care for, and interact with horses.”

