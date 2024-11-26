High Res Photos: https://juliegoodnight.com/press

SALIDA, Colorado, November 26, 2024

In the latest episode of her popular podcast, Ride On with Julie Goodnight, she digs deep into the weeds of how horses learn, how behavior is shaped, and the important skills horses should learn early on.

“I love training young horses,” says Goodnight. “They are curious, energetic, and lightning-fast learners. But there may be more to it than many people realize.”

In this episode, Goodnight talks about what’s coming up in her 2025 schedule, including insider plans for destination horse vacations, weaning her colt, Rip, and training the untrained horse, whether it’s young or old.

According to Goodnight, “It takes an investment of time and patience to teach uneducated horses how to be good equine citizens and how to follow the rules set by humans, which often go against a horse’s nature.”

“Horses aren’t born with many of the skills we often take for granted like leading politely, standing still, tying, loading in a horse trailer, leaving the herd, and tuning out distractions.”

In this podcast, Goodnight talks about what it takes to develop a safe and successful horse. She stresses the importance of not just teaching physical performance skills, but also certain intangible skills such as mutual trust, developing a connection, and establishing dialog with the horse.

Goodnight also shares her methodology for teaching an untrained horse how to accept being tied or restrained, in a low-stress manner. “It may seem like a simple skill, but few things go more against the horse’s grain than to have their ability to flee taken away.”

This is a content-rich episode that you don’t want to miss! Goodnight also discusses how easily horses learn the right or the wrong thing and contrasts training the young horse with training the mature, unhandled horse. Giving all horses a good foundation of training is important, to ensure they have a bright future.

About Ride On with Julie Goodnight

The 2022 EQUUS Film & Arts Festival “Winnie” Award winning podcast, Ride On with Julie Goodnight, gives listeners an informed, entertaining perspective on horse training, equestrian sports and having a greater connection with your horse. With over 385,000 downloads and more than 70 episodes to date, the podcast continues to grow in popularity with horse enthusiasts worldwide. Each episode inspires, informs and motivates listeners to achieve new heights in their horsemanship–no matter their level. In the What the Hay? Q&A segment of each episode, Goodnight answers listener-submitted questions with candor, humor and practical advice based on her lifetime of experience with horses.

About Julie Goodnight

Goodnight is the popular host and producer of Horse Master, a successful how-to TV series on handling, riding, and training horses. Goodnight travels extensively sharing her no-nonsense horsemanship with riders of all disciplines. Goodnight is experienced with many kinds of riding—she grew up on the hunter-jumper circuits in Florida and is now at home in the West. She and her husband, Rich Moorhead, live in the mountains near Salida, Colorado, where they enjoy riding the trails and training cow-horses.

Explore Goodnight’s training library of articles, videos and more at JulieGoodnight.com/Academy.

